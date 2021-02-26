UN human rights chief places arrests in China, abuses in Xinjiang





GENEVA (Reuters) – UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday that China was restricting fundamental civil and political freedoms in the name of national security measures and COVID-19, adding to a wave of criticism of human rights. states. Activists, lawyers and human rights defenders as well as some foreign nationals face arbitrary criminal charges, detention or unfair trials, Bachelet told the Human Rights Council. More than 600 people in Hong Kong are being investigated for participating in the protests, some under the new national security law imposed by mainland China on the former British colony, she said. Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng told the Geneva forum that since the law was passed, civil unrest had calmed down and residents could enjoy their legitimate freedoms. Referring to the Chinas Xinjiang region, Bachelet said that having reports of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, sexual violence and forced labor required a thorough and independent assessment of the situation. She said she hoped to reach agreement with Chinese officials regarding a visit to the country. Louise Arbor was the last UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit China in September 2005. UN activists and experts have said at least one million Muslim Uighurs have been arrested in camps in the western Xinjiang region. China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to combat extremism. China on Wednesday turned to growing criticism from Western powers for its treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet and to citizens in Hong Kong. Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said torture, forced labor and sterilization are taking place on an industrial scale in Xinjiang. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian denounced an institutionalized system of surveillance and repression on a large scale. The Biden administration has backed a determination by the Trump administration in its last days that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang and has said the United States must be prepared to impose costs on China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday that there has never been so-called genocide, forced labor or religious oppression in Xinjiang. Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Edited by John Revill, William Maclean and Frances Kerry

