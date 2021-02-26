Sri Lanka to allow burial of virus victims





Sri Lanka on Friday cleared the burial ground of COVID-19 victims, overturning its nearly year-long policy of forced burning that the Muslim community of the countries denounced. The change in the position of governments following the recent visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans, when he reportedly urged the Rajapaksa administration to respect the burial rights of Muslims. While Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi did not give a reason in her announcement of the reversal of the ban, official sources said Khan had raised the issue with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during his visit earlier this week, AFP reported. I thank the Sri Lankan leadership and welcome the official announcement of the Sri Lankan governments allowing the burial option for those dying from Covid 19, Mr. Khan posted on Twitter on Friday. In April, a month after the pandemic hit Sri Lanka, the government banned burials of victims, based on unfounded claims that the practice could contaminate groundwater, further spreading the virus. Despite elderly virologists calling the claim unfounded and the World Health Organization allowing both burial and cremation, the government stood in its position, waiting for an expert committee report for months. Sri Lanka has so far reported 459 COVID-19 deaths, of which about 300 are Muslim, according to former lawmaker Ali Zahir Moulana, who has been coordinating with impoverished families. The death of a 20-day-old baby in December 2020 drew wider attention to calls by Muslim communities to end forced burning. Friday’s decision comes not only after Mr Khans’ visit, but also after several members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) raised the issue, both in Sri Lanka and in international forums, including the 46th ongoing HRC session. of the UN. Up to 14 OIC countries are among the 47 current members of the Council and will soon vote on a contested resolution on Sri Lanka. We are relieved, said Rauff Hakeem, an opposition lawmaker and leader of the Muslim Congress of Sri Lanka. Quite clearly, he said in a statement, that if not for the inclusion of this issue in the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the subsequent inclusion of the issue in the resolution on Sri Lanka submitted by the main group, the incompatibility of deliberately resulting in the savage trauma of a section of the Sri Lankan people would not have been resolved. 333 days and nights with fear, anxiety and trembling! While this change is merely a restoration of fundamental rights, we were stripped of these freedoms in an irrational and inhuman way. Responsibility is needed! Mr Moulana said in a tweet.

