The family of gangster Iqbal Mirchi declared fugitive economic offenders





The Special Court for the Trial of Criminal Offenses under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA) has declared the wife and two sons of Iqbal Mirchi, an aide to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, as fugitive economic offenders (FEO). While declaring Mirchis wife Hajra Memon and their two sons Junaid Memon and Asif Memon as FEO, Special Judge AA Nandgaonkar said their properties in India and abroad are directed to be taken following due process of law. The court said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is allowed to add further to their list of properties if, over time, they find any property owned by one of the three. So far ED has temporarily attached assets worth approx 798 crore, related to the family in India and abroad, according to the provisions of PMLA. The agency may initiate the confiscation of these properties with the permission of the court. ED had on 4 December 2020, appealed to the special court to declare the three as FEO, as they had failed to respond to the orders issued against them and had not returned to India despite repeated calls and orders. Before declaring them as FEO, the court had issued summonses, demanding that the three appear in court on February 16. However, they failed to appear. The absence of the accused before the court forced me to proceed against the accused in accordance with Article 11 (3) of the FEO Act, the court said on 16 February. The agency had launched a money laundering case against Mirchi and his family on September 26, 2019. Central agency officials had also arrested five indictees, including Dewan Housing Financial Corporations (DHFL) Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Humayun Merchant, in that case. The EDs investigation has revealed that DHFL allegedly lent to a firm, Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd, which allegedly sent the money to Mirchi. Mirchi died in the United Kingdom (UK) in August 2013. DHFL was put under the EDs scanner when the agency was reviewing Mirchi-related properties in Worli. Three properties have already been annexed by ED under PMLA.

