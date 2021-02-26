The man ‘who hit the hill to death in a random attack’ had ‘lost touch with reality’

A man who hit a hill in a random attack had experienced a burst of anger as his “severe” mental disorder worsened, a forensic psychiatrist consultant told the court.

Moses Christensen has been charged with the murder of 70-year-old Richard Hall and jury members at Stafford Crown Court have been told they must decide whether he is guilty of murder or murder because of reduced liability.

Dr Dinesh Maganty told the court: “Ultimately it is up to the jury to decide what is rational … but I would not see his actions to go around the UK in a kayak, with no naval experience and with a dogs in it, as rational. “

He added that he believed Christensen’s “significantly impaired” psychotic condition was the only explanation for the murder.

Prosecutors allege that the privately educated Christensen was able to understand the nature of his conduct, formed rational judgments and killed Mr Hall last August in Brown Clee Hill, Shropshire “because that was exactly what he wanted to do”.

Giving evidence from the witness box on the fourth day of Christensen’s trial, Dr Maganty cited examples of what he said were irrational actions, including the 22-year-old’s “worse than curious” eating habits and desire. his to be a “single soldier” in the Royal Navy.



Answering questions from QC defense Anthony Metzer, Dr Maganty said Christensen had been transferred from a prison and was being treated at Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside.

Giving details of a report in his assessment of Christensen, the psychiatrist told the court: “When it came to 2020, things were obviously getting worse very quickly.

“There are a number of examples of his irrational behavior.

“I think it’s good to be decided by the recruiting officer who said he (Christensen) thought he had skills … even though he did not have any of the skills.

“He had lost touch with reality, there is no doubt about that.

“He is clearly suffering from a serious mental illness and a serious mental disorder … he is getting more and more angry.



“Anger was growing stronger because he just could not see that his irrational actions were not rational.”

Christensen, from Corser Street, Stourbridge, West Midlands, is said by friends and family members to have appeared desperate and suicidal in recent weeks after abandoning plans to kayak around the UK.

Claiming that there was absolutely no doubt that Christensen had a mental functioning abnormality, Dr Maganty added: “The whole sequence of events that led to this was irrational.

“It’s ultimately up to the jury to decide what is rational … but I would not see his actions to go around MB in a kayak, with no naval experience and with a dog in it, as rational.

“His level of detachment from reality was increasing.”



Lawyers were also told that Christensen would be “at a disadvantage” in giving evidence and is currently banned under a section of the Mental Health Act which requires him to receive urgent treatment at a safe hospital.

Asked by Mr. Metzer if Christensen’s mental state would have impaired his ability to exercise self-control, Dr Maganty said: “There is no doubt that this greatly affected his ability to think rationally.

“Honestly, apart from his mental disorder there is no other rational explanation for what happened. If he had not been mentally disordered there would not have been a death.

“In the months before the murder he was more and more disordered. It is quite clear that he was becoming psychotic and acting in a psychotic way.

“The only explanation for this murder is the mental disorder.

“It was not something that happened strangely. It has a long lead for it and the evidence of that lead is there for everyone to see.”

The trial continues.