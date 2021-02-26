Germany reports progress on COVID-19 vaccines





BERLIN A coronavirus vaccine has been offered to almost all residents of pensions, care and nursing homes in Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Spahn said Germany’s vaccination program has reached an important moment, as health authorities have offered a blow to most people in the top priority group. “Two months after the start of the vaccination program, we can report the first achievements. Almost all residents of pensions and nursing homes have been offered a coronavirus vaccine. “Many of them have already taken their second dose,” he said. In many federal states, most people over the age of 80 have even had their first dose of a vaccine, Spahn said. “In total, 4.5% of the population received the first dose of a vaccine, and 2.4% received their second dose,” he added. Germany began administering coronavirus vaccines in December, but Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government has faced criticism for the slow pace of vaccination compared to other developed countries. By Thursday, nearly 3.7 million people had been administered their first doses of the vaccine, with over 1.9 million people having received a second stroke, making them fully vaccinated. According to the government vaccination strategy, the first vaccines are offered to residents of nursing homes and the elderly, first-line health workers and adults over 80 years of age. Once the inoculation of the top priority group is completed, the vaccination campaign will continue with adults over 70, people with dementia, and transplant patients. People over 60, chronically ill patients and public sector employees working at high risk are included in the third priority group. The government is planning to offer all adult citizens a coronavirus vaccine by the end of September. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







