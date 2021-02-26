Opposition parties criticize Zikalala for failing to address EPP corruption in SOPA speech

Opposition parties have criticized Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala’s speech in Sopa because he did not call for corruption related to the Covid-19 tender.

They said Zikalala also failed to describe specific plans, but instead relied on rhetoric.

They also called on him not to talk more about the distribution of vaccines.

Official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal, IFP, along with the DA, have criticized Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala’s Provincial Address (SOPA), saying he should have denounced Covid-19 tender corruption.

“For fraud and corruption, we expected the Prime Minister to be bold, especially about the corruption of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). He was supposed to be very clear about what are the decisive actions taken against all the people involved in corruption, especially PPE (it is), “IFP leader Velenkosi Hlabisa said on Friday.

He was speaking in Pietermartizburg shortly after Zikalala delivered his speech.

Hlabisa said Zikalala’s failure to crack down on PPE corruption during Covid-19 signaled danger to vaccine proliferation plans.

“This sends a message that the money for the vaccine will also be exposed to vultures [as was done] for EPPs and there will be no consequence management.

“It was an opportunity to send a clear message that anyone who dared to mistakenly interfere with vaccine money (would face consequences).”

He said Zikalala’s speech had no content.

“The prime minister was creating hope without giving evidence of how these goals will be achieved and will be achieved.”

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango called the address, “… an insult to the people of our province as he presented a picture of a province that exploded with possibility – when it is the opposite.

“It is clear that the Prime Minister is out of touch with what is happening in the CIS and that he has not violated recently in many parts of the province. If he had, he would have been forced to give a completely different address.”

He said Zikalala did not focus adequately on the issue of vaccines.

“Critically, the Prime Minister devoted only five lines to the most urgent issue in the province today – the distribution of the CFO-19 vaccine program of the CIS.

Worse

“To make matters worse, he did not release the names of the hospitals that will distribute the vaccines throughout the province while also claiming that the CIS public hospitals were not killed during the pandemic.”

Mncwango challenged this, accusing the reality on the ground in hospitals was different.

“There is also a slap in the face to many unskilled and overburdened health care workers in our provinces. If the Prime Minister and his ANC-led executive do not start addressing this issue more transparently and in more detail, then “His many promises today will be useless in the face of another wave and another stalemate in our province.”

Mncwango added that Zikalala was “reshaping the same old plans and projects which never come to fruition”.

“The time for free rhetoric on economic development has passed since the current unemployment rate shows that almost half of all CFO people are unemployed.”

He also called on Zikalala not to talk about corruption.

“He was weak when he came to show the people of the CIS what he intends to do about corruption less how he and his ANC-led cabinet will ensure accountability and harsh consequences on behalf of the CIS citizens. . “