For the third day, Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new cases





Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row, with 8,333 new ones pushing the number of active cases in the United States to 67,608. Up to 4,936 patients were released to receive cumulative recovery at 20,17,303. With 48 deaths reported on Friday, the death toll stands at 52,041. The number of States cases has increased to 21,38,154. Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Amravati contributed more than 50% of the growth. Of the total 1,61,12,519 laboratory samples tested so far, 21,38,154 (with a random positivity rate down to 13.27%) have returned positive with over 86,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the official said of State Supervision Dr. Pradeep Awake The fatality of State affairs had gradually plunged to 2.43%. Cases continued to rise in Pune district, which reported a whopping 1,452 new cases to take the case to 4,06,752. According to State Department figures, only four deaths were reported as the death toll reached 8,052. However, according to district authorities, the death toll has reached 9,221 while the number of active cases has now risen to 8,682. The city of Mumbai also saw an increase of 1,035 new cases, bringing the number of cases to 3,23,879 of which 7,899 are active. Three fatalities brought the number of city deaths to 11,466. Nagpur District in Vidarbha reported a successive second-day increase with more than 1,100 new cases, bringing the number of district cases to 1,49,662 of which 9,141 are active. Four deaths received 3,503 bills. The Amravati district in Vidarbha also reported nearly 1,000 cases, bringing its total to 34,539 of which 6,740 are active. Ten deaths brought the death toll to 461. Yavatmal reported 109 cases, reaching a total of 17,837 of which 1,361 are active. No deaths were reported by the district as the total death toll remained at 478. In western Maharashtra, Satara cases continued to rise with 137 new cases as the total number of cases increased to 58,495 of which 1,043 are active. Four deaths saw the total death toll rise to 1,843. Neighbor Sangli reported 18 cases and no deaths as the total district affairs reached 51,292 of which only 524 are active. Kolhapur reported 35 cases and a single death as the total number of cases reached 49,629 of which only 240 are active. Two victims took the total death toll to 1,677. A total of 3,18,707 persons across the State were in quarantine and 2,688 were in quarantine institutional settings.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Scroll normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos