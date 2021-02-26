The blast hits the Israeli-owned ship in the Mediterranean amid tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – An explosion hit an Israeli-owned cargo ship sailing from the Middle East on Friday, an unexplained explosion that renewed shipping concerns in the region amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

The crew and ship were safe, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British Navy. The blast in the Gulf of Oman forced the ship to head to the nearest port.

The incident recalled the summer of 2019, when the same site saw a series of suspected attacks that the U.S. Navy blamed on Iran, which Tehran denied. Meanwhile, as US President Joe Biden tries to revive nuclear negotiations with Iran, he ordered overnight airstrikes on facilities in Syria belonging to a powerful Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group.

Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, identified the crashed ship as the MV Helios Ray, a Bahamian-flagged cargo ship. Another private security official, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, similarly identified the ship as Helios Ray.

Satellite tracking data from the website MarineTraffic.com showed that Helios Ray was about to enter the Arabian Sea around 06:00 GMT on Friday before returning abruptly and starting to head towards the Strait of Hormuz. He was coming from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and still listed Singapore as his destination on his tracker.

Israel Channel 13, in a sourceless report, said the assessment in Israel is that Iran was behind the blast. Israeli officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The blast comes as Tehran increasingly violates the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to create influence over Washington. Iran is seeking to pressure Biden to grant sanctions relief under a deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned nearly three years ago.

Iran has also blamed Israel for a series of recent attacks, including a mysterious explosion last summer that destroyed an advanced centrifuge collection plant at its Natanz nuclear facility and the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian scientist who founded the military nuclear program of the Islamic Republics two decades ago.

Captain Ranjith Raja of the Refinitiv data firm told the AP that the Israeli-owned ship had left the Persian Gulf on Thursday for Singapore. On Friday at 0230 GMT, the ship stopped for at least 9 hours east of a major Omani port before making a 360-degree turn and sailing to Dubai, presumably for damage assessment and repairs, he said.

The ship came loaded with cargo from Europe. He unloaded vehicles at several ports in the region, Raja added, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with the last call port in Dammam.

While the details of the blast remained unclear, two U.S. defense officials told the AP that the ship had supported two holes on its side of the harbor and two holes on its right side just above the line of water in the blast. Officials said it remained unclear what caused the holes. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss unpublished information on the incidents.

A United Nations ship database identified shipowners as a Tel Aviv-based firm called Ray Shipping Ltd.

Abraham Ungar, 74, who hails from Rami, is the founder of Ray Shipping Ltd., and is known as one of the richest people in Israel. He made his fortune in shipping and construction.

According to the Nikola Y. Vaptsarov Maritime Academy, where Hungary provides naval support and training, it owns dozens of carboats and employs thousands of engineers.

The 5th Bahrain-based Navy said it was aware of and monitoring the situation.

“While the circumstances of the explosion remain unclear, Dryad Global said it was very possible that the explosion came from asymmetric activity by the Iranian military.”

As Iran seeks to pressure the United States to lift sanctions, the country may seek to pursue strong diplomacy through military means, Dryad reported. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

In the tense summer of 2019, the US military blamed Iran for explosions in two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategic transport lanes in the world. The United States had also attributed a series of other suspected attacks to Iran, including the use of stone mines designed to magnetically attach to a cruise ship to mutilate four oil tankers near the port of Fujairah near the Emirates.

Since the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear scientist, last November, Israeli officials have raised alarms about possible Iranian retaliation, including through its regional representatives such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Over the years, Iran has been linked to attacks on Israeli and Jewish civilian targets in Latin America, Europe and Asia. Israel has not commented on its alleged role in the scientist’s assassination.

Friday’s incident also follows normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The agreements, met with harsh criticism from Iran, strengthened an emerging regional alliance against the Islamic Republic.

Associated Press writers Laurie Kellman in Tel Aviv, Israel, Josef Federman in Jerusalem, and Robert Burns in Washington contributed to this report.