No vaccination, no job: This is the warning from the Zimbabwean leader.





While many governments are embarking on ambitious campaigns to persuade people to get vaccinated against Covid, the Zimbabwean president has gone a step further, threatening to punish those who do not take the doses offered. You will not be forced to get vaccinated, but the time will come when those who have not been vaccinated will not get a job, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday. Even something as simple as taking a local bus will be forbidden for those who are not vaccinated, he said. Threats also come as the country of 15 million is struggling to secure doses for people who want to be immunized.

Zimbabwe received a donation of 200,000 doses from Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinopharm and another 600,000 doses are expected to arrive in the country in early March. Moreover, the country is set to receive more than 1.1 million doses as part of the Covax program, which is distributing vaccines to poor and middle-income countries in a bid to help address global inequalities. Zimbabwe’s front-line health workers are first in line for vaccination, but as the campaign began in recent days, some resisted the vaccine, expressing particular skepticism about doses from China. I personally will not agree to be vaccinated, said Linet Sithole, a nurse in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. Choices is my choice. She said she was concerned about the lack of information about the Chinese vaccine and possible side effects. Mr Mnangagwa, addressing supporters in Matabeleland Province, called such concerns unfounded and noted that since the vice-president had the first blow, he is still here.

The president, who has not yet inoculated himself, no longer did the mandatory vaccinations. Still, his threats were criticized by some observers as both autocratic and reckless, further threatening to undermine confidence in vaccines that have been proven to be safe and effective in preventing serious illness and death. Rashweat Mukundu, a researcher at International Media Support, a group focused on debunking false media across Africa said Mr Mnangagwa’s message would reinforce fears that the Zimbabwean government had armed Covid-19 and failed to see this as a public health issue. . For me, the message about compulsory vaccination fits the trend we have seen, which is Covid-19 as a political tool of control, he said. Vaccination is important but should be the result of public awareness and confidence building, not threats. We have groups in Zimbabwe who for cultural and religious reasons may not choose vaccination and their rights should be respected, he added. But Tafadzwa Mugwadi, director of information for governing the African National Union of Zimbabwe Africa, said it was a matter of national security. Let it be categorical that those who will deny vaccination will be a danger to others and national security, he said. While official statistics on the virus are not considered to capture the true scope of the pandemic, Zimbabwe has recorded more than 1,400 deaths since the outbreak of the disease.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos