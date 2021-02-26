



Donegal swimmers compete even though their school has no official team Updated: 1:41 PM EST 26 February 2021

As high school swimmers across the Susquehanna Valley get ready for the district championships on March 6, one group does so with a special set of challenges. Donegal High School seniors Claire O'Neill and Jordynn Park were double winners of the Lancaster-Lebanon Liga swimming championships two weeks ago and the contenders for the district gold. The pair shine despite the fact that Donegal does not have an official swimming team. Because we do not have a swimming pool and we do not have a swimming pool that we can rent, which makes us a non-swimming school. If we could find a pool, if anyone would leave us, we would love to have a team, said coach Alison Kreider. Oneill, Park and their seven teammates must practice separately at their own swimming clubs. Athletes then team up for meetings, where the only events in which they cannot compete are relays. They are all somewhat simple, how to do their training before coming together. The only real time they were all together is in these meetings, but you would never know. We have a good connection, Park said. We still have a blast at every meeting, like any other team, and we were still there to swim hard, so I don't think it's any different than not having a pool to practice on, ONeill said. One of the benefits of swimming for a high school team is that teammates are always there for support. These girls do not have it, but they still have the motivation to succeed. Without the relay, it is largely individual, but we do what we can to make it a team sport, Park said. When I am in the water race, I know I am swimming for myself. My points I score do not go towards a combined team score, so that is what we do out of the water, like cheering for each other. That's what matters, ONeill said. They want to represent Donegal and they do a very good job doing it, Kreider said.

