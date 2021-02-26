International
The future of Sanjay Rathods uncertain; BJP may disrupt Maharashtra session
BJP wants Senate Minister Sanjay Rathod removed from Cabinet; CM Uddhav Thackeray withdrew due to connection to women’s death by suicide, show of force, sources say.
SUBJECT TO ON FEBRUARY 27, 2021 12:12 AM IST
While speculation remains whether Shiv Sena leader and Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod will resign before the state legislature’s budget session begins on March 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] has threatened to disrupt hearing proceedings if Rathod does not fall from the State Cabinet. The opposition has claimed that a suicide case is not being fully investigated because the deceased was involved with Rathod.
Sources in the Shiv Sena said Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray is shocked by links to the suicide case and the show of force organized by Rathod in Washington earlier this week. Rathod may be required to step down to minimize image damage to Shiv Senas despite he being an influential leader from the Banjara community, who has a strong presence in parts of Vidarbha.
BJP has raised questions about Rathods’ relationship with a 23-year-old woman who died of suicide in Pune on February 8th. BJP leader Chitra Wagh said the mobile screen of the deceased girls showed that there were 45 missed calls from Sanjay Rathod.
The opposition BJP party has already threatened not to allow the budget session of the State Assembly to continue if Rathod remains in the state Cabinet. Rathod must resign or else we will not allow the budget session to work, said BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the legislative council.
The deceased was very popular on the social media platform TikTok and did not leave a note of suicide. Police have registered a case of accidental death and rule out the dirty game. BJP has claimed that a series of viral audio clips are of Rathod in conversation with the 23-year-old and claimed that the issue of suicide is not being investigated in detail.
The parents of the deceased have not made any complaint to the police so far and have appealed for the 23-year-old not to be insulted. People should stop cursing my daughter’s name. I will be forced to commit suicide or file police complaints against them, her father said.
Thackeray is said to have been harmed by Rathod because Rathod disappeared for 15 days after committing suicide. Rathod also staged a force show in Washington, D.C., where thousands of his supporters gathered, violating Covid-19 restrictions. Moreover, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar is believed to have conveyed to Thackeray that Rathod could tarnish the image of MVAs.
