



An explosion rocked the hull of an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, reportedly leaving holes on each side of the ship. Officials said the crew and ship are safe, but there was no immediate explanation for the explosion on a waterway that has a history of attacks on ships blamed on Iran. In one advisory on Thursday, UK Maritime Trade Operations said it had been informed of the blast, that investigations were ongoing and that the crew and ship were safe and on to their next port of call. Dryad Global, a maritime safety risk management company, identified the spacecraft as MV Helios Ray. He said the ship was inland from Singapore and that the blast occurred about 44 nautical miles (50 miles) from Muscat, the capital of Oman. The company further speculated in a tweet that it was “a real possibility” that the explosion “was the result of asymmetric activity by the #Iranian army”. The International Maritime Organization says Helios Ray is a rotating, Bahamian-flagged rotary vehicle carrier operated by Helios Ray Ltd. based in Tel Aviv. According to Marinetracker.com, the last position of the reported ship was about 200 miles southeast of the Strait of Hormuz. Israeli public broadcasters identified the ship’s owner as Israeli businessman Rami Ungar and quoted him as saying the blast left two holes in the ship and that no one on board was injured. This assessment was repeated by two US defense officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. However, they said there were two holes left on each side of the hull just above the water line. The description of the Helios Ray damage appears to be superficially similar to that for another ship that was damaged on the same waterway in June 2019. The MV Kokuka Courageous was left with many holes on its side that U.S. Central Naval Command said in at that time it seems to have been caused by stone quarries, which were created to be magnetically joined to the hull of a ship.

footprint AP AP The Kokura Courageous incident of 2019 was one of the numbers that year in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf blamed on Iran. They happened as the Trump administration abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. Iran has denied responsibility for the attacks. The latest incident comes as the U.S. launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed militant groups in Syria in response to recent rocket attacks against Americans in Iraq blaming Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite militia group. Since taking office, President Biden has sought to re-engage with Iran and suggested the US could rejoin the nuclear deal. Tehran, meanwhile, has stepped up pact violations that limit its uranium enrichment and prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons. Amid escalating tensions with the United States last month, Iran conducted an annual military exercise in the Gulf of Oman, including commando and air infantry units, as well as fighter jets, helicopters and military transport aircraft. according to the Times. NPR Jerusalem’s Daniel Estrin contributed to this report.

