What were the warnings before the riots in the capital?





The leadership of the Capitol Police in Washington, DC had quite a bit of warning intelligence that armed extremists were planning to target the Capitol for losing President Donald Trump’s election, according to new testimony Thursday. But their rank officers were still exposed to the armed riots that entered within the footsteps of lawmakers.

In an appearance before a House subcommittee, interim chief Yogananda Pittman said none of the warnings foresaw the massive attack that actually took place. Both Democrats and Republicans got into trouble with this, saying intelligence sounded specific and credible.

“I can not cross a noticeable discrepancy between the intelligence received and the preparation,” said Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., During the hearing Thursday before the House Appropriations Committee. Pittman became interim chief when her predecessor, Steven Sund, resigned after the uprising. At the time of the attack, she was serving as assistant chief of defense and intelligence services.

Here are some lessons learned from Pittman’s testimony: WHAT INTELLIGENCE DOES THE POLICE HAVE BEFORE JANUARY. 6 Attacks?

Three days before the attack, the Capitol Police Department’s security assessment warned that militia members, white supremacists and other extremists were planning to come to Washington and target Congress in what they saw as a “last resort.” to support Trump. Pittman says details of that assessment were shared across the department, with sergeants and lieutenants being told to spread the word to rank officers.

It is not clear how effective that messages were, however. Four officers interviewed by the Associated Press last month say they had little or no warning of what would happen and feel left unprepared for the attack. Pittman also faced questions about an FBI memo, taken the night before the attack, that warned extremists planned to wage “war” to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. She said the memorandum never reached her, but would not have changed the department’s preparations anyway. So the police knew that violence was possible. WHAT DO DB DNIN P TOR TP PREVENTED? Pittman said the force took appropriate measures to protect the building and lawmakers inside. She said they placed armed officers in the homes of congressional leaders, eavesdropped on radio frequencies used by the occupiers, and placed counterintelligence officers at the Ellipse rally where Trump was sending his supporters marching on the Capitol to “fight like hell.” . But the crowd managed to get through the police line and clashed at the Capitol, fighting past officers who were more numerous and overloaded. Many officers did not know if they could use force and lacked instruction on how to stop the protesters, leaving some to improvise. WHY did the DEPARTMENT not do more to prepare? Pittman argued that the intelligence from January 3 was not specific or credible enough to predict the type of uprising that actually took place. The same goes for the FBI memo, she said. She said even if department heads had seen that warning, they would not have changed their plans because it was considered “raw” intelligence and not something the department could do. “No credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol, nor did intelligence obtained from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat,” Pittman said. Asked later in the hearing, Pittman admitted that police estimate that about 10,000 people were demonstrating outside and about 800 people were allowed inside. Lawmakers took over her claim that the warnings did not pose the current threat. Clark, a congresswoman from Massachusetts, described the Jan. 3 assessment as a “who, what, when, why” list. WHAT HAPPENS NOW? Pittman noted that she had taken “corrective measures” to better share intelligence in the future. But there are still some ongoing investigations into the law enforcement response. Speaking after the hearing, Rep. Tim Ryan, chairman of the House subcommittee, stopped saying that Pittman should be fired. But he said there are “too many concerns” on the committee about its leadership and noted a lack of trust between ranks. The Capitol Police Union issued a no-confidence vote last week against Pittman. “I think there are some real questions about the decision-making that has been made and I will leave it at that,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos