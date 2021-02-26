Saudi women welcome the World Bank’s recognition of progress in empowerment





RIYADH: The findings of a World Bank report on recent advances in economic inclusion and women’s empowerment in Saudi Arabia came as a surprise to many women in the country who are already thriving in a wide range of jobs.

The kingdom has once again made significant progress compared to last year and ranks favorably alongside many advanced economies.

Women in the Kingdom who are taking advantage of the latest radical reforms created to increase their participation in the workplace warmly welcomed the recognition of the countries’ efforts by the World Bank annual report on Women, Business and Law, which this year ranked Saudi Arabia at its level.

Legal reforms for women are a big part of Vision 2030 (Saudi) and when you look at these reforms from an economic perspective, women are now moving freely, working freely, and now they are actually more likely to join the workforce more easier than before, Kholood Khaled Althekri, a relations manager with Pamas Group in Riyadh, told Arab News.

These reforms will certainly help strengthen the Kingdom economies.

The report puts Saudi Arabia at the top level of 190 nations ranked with a score of 80 out of 100, compared to 70.6 last year. In allocating a result, researchers consider eight key factors: mobility, workplace, salary, enterprise, pension, marriage, parenting, and wealth. The kingdom received full marks for the first five of these.

Empowering women is one of the key objectives of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to ensure that they thrive and become active leaders and innovators who can fully contribute to the growth of the economy.

In the outlined plans of Vision 2030 for the development of the economy, the same vision will provide opportunities for all, said Althekri. Saudi women are the biggest asset to these plans, with more than half of the university graduates now female.

Wafa Alghamdi, director of life improvements with the Mukatafah advocacy group in Riyadh, told Arab News that women in Saudi Arabia not only now have equal economic opportunities but are increasingly playing an important role in the country’s financial development.

Our religion and culture give women a special place, she said. Women in our society are treated and considered as an asset to their families and families and now as an asset to our country.

We have something called feminization, which is the new initiative by the government to increase women’s participation in work and business to encourage them and boost the strength of the economy to the maximum.

Alghamdi said supporting Vision 2030 has helped her take steps in her career as she entered the hospitality industry and progressed through hard work, dedication and government support to achieve the position of department head in a relatively short time. short.

I would not have been able to get here without Allah’s guidance, first, and our beloved countries push and support to be on top, she added.

Saudi Arabia has not only introduced legal reforms to promote women’s empowerment, but has also funded projects and initiatives in a number of sectors, including tourism, investment and culture, that have created opportunities for women. Along with these initiatives, government sectors are committed to guaranteeing and protecting women’s rights in the workplace. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, for example, has worked to reduce gender-based discrimination and find ways to create safe work environments that foster growth and innovation.

Women have also played their part in creating legislation, opening businesses and taking a leading role in private sector investment. In addition, Saudi Arabia now has its first professional racing driver, award-winning filmmakers and female judges.

It has been less than five years since the announcement of Vision 2030, but now many women have become leaders in the Saudi economy, own successful businesses, run departments in a variety of businesses, and even rose to the rank of sergeant in the military.

The World Bank report also noted Saudi initiatives that have eliminated barriers for women entering industrial jobs such as mining, construction, manufacturing, and the water sector, putting men and women on an equal footing in choosing employment opportunities.

Maha S. Albalawi, a legal advisor to Pamas Group told Arab News: 2020 is considered one of the most important years in the history of Saudi women. The (Kingdom) decisions to empower women in a number of sectors were extraordinary and very important.

This development of Saudi women empowerment took place at several levels and areas, including economically and in the field of entrepreneurship, so we find a number of Saudi businesswomen whose names are (now known) locally and internationally.

Albalawi said legal reforms ensure that women’s rights are protected and have resulted in funding for legal action in marital disputes.

Several court rulings have also been issued in favor of Saudi women, such as the law on protection from violence and for Saudi women to become judges for the first time in the history of the Kingdom, she added.

All the women Arab News spoke to said they had personal experience of how the changes being implemented across the Kingdom have improved their lives and career prospects.

I still remember when I first entered the private sector, as a coordinator, and I was afraid I might not be as good as my male colleagues, Alghamdi said.

Over time I discovered that I was even better and now I am the director of life improvements, working with a group of amazing ladies who are also the heads of their departments and giving their best to make our community grow.

