Rescue Company Begins Removal of USS Bonhomme Richard Island Before Towing, Dismantling

A rescue company began removing the island on the damaged USS amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) this week as part of the process to get the ship ready for tow and then dismantled.

Bonhomme Richard was damaged in a day-long fire at the pier in San Diego, Calif., last summer, and on Nov. 30, the Navy declared the ship would be deactivated. Most of the damage to the ship was in the island areas, mast and flight deck, despite the fire that started in a lower vehicle storage area.

In a phone call with reporters announcing the deactivation decision, Adm. Adm. Eric Ver Hage, commander of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center and director of maintenance and modernization of the surface ship, explained that the ship would be harvested for parts while still in the San Diego wharf, taken out of use at a ceremony of some kind, possibly retrieved to be stored in the Northwest Pacific if necessary, and eventually pulled into a scrap yard on the Gulf Coast for dismantling. The whole process will cost about $ 30 million significantly cheaper than the $ 1 billion cost estimate plus to turn the attacking amphibious ship into another type of Navy asset or $ 3 billion to rebuild it as LHD.

Ver Hage said in November that the timeline was still unclear but could range from about nine to 12 months.

The Marine Systems Command announced this week that the removal of the island began on February 23rd and said the removal of the island would improve the structural integrity of ships and readiness for towing. The departure process will reduce the height of the island to just above the ship’s flight deck.

Rescue company Smit Americas is carrying out the work under an existing contract with the Navy.

NAVSEA accepted a request from USNI News but did not provide any additional information on labor cost or contract with Smit Americas.

In October 2018, the Navy signed a contract worth up to $ 215 million with Smith Americas for towing related to salvage, harbor clearance, ocean engineering project and point-to-point towing services. The main purpose of this contract is to provide services to assist in the rescue of ships, vessels, cargo and other loaded items (e.g., aircraft, weapons, equipment); towing related to recovery, harbor cleaning; and point-by-point drawing; and ocean engineering projects in support of the Rescue Supervisor, SEA. Work will be carried out along the West Coast of North and South America and is expected to be completed by September 2023.

On the same day, Marina also awarded a similar contract to Smit Singapore for the same job description, value and chronology, and work it covered in the Western Pacific region.

The NAVSEA statement this week notes that a deadline for towing and dismantling the vessel is still being set.

Complicating the effort is the fact that four investigations are still ongoing: a Naval Criminal Service Investigation (NCIS) criminal investigation, which now includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); a commanding investigation led by deputy / adm. Scott Scott, commander of the U.S. 3rd Fleet; a Marine Systems Failure Command review board, which will look at security, structural and design issues related to the ship and how changes can be made to prevent a fire from moving through the hull as it did in Bonhomme Richard; and a NAVSEA safety investigation board to review the events that occurred on the ship that led to the fire compared to existing policies and procedures.

Ver Hage said in November that preparations for deactivation, including the ongoing rescue effort to obtain reusable systems from the ship, would continue despite ongoing investigations.

I do not see that preventing us from properly deactivating and reaping and getting the ship ready for tow, he said at the time.

Investigations were expected to be completed by the end of December and the Navy has not commented on why they are still continuing more than seven months after the fire.

Despite ongoing investigations, the Navy in August decided to remove the mast mast, which was unstable after the considerable damage it suffered in the fire. To get the job done, the Navy used one of its cranes and contracted for another with Smit Americas.

The Navy modified an existing SMIT AMERICAS LHD-6 rescue / firefighting order to cut, manipulate, remove and dispose of the mast mast. The delivery order was issued as part of NAVSEA’s existing West Coast Emergency Rescue Services contract, a Navy spokesman told USNI News at the time.

General Dynamics NASSCO, which was doing maintenance on the ship at the time of the fire, was also awarded a $ 10 million contract for the fire-related cleaning efforts on the ship.

In September, the crew began withdrawing gears from the ship, in part to help assess the damage and in part to identify systems that could be rescued and reused on other ships in the fleet.

We knew if we were going to repair, or upgrade to another configuration, or deactivate that we needed that device from the ship, Ver Hage told USNI News in the November call.

So it allowed us to leave confidently to get the most sensitive equipment from the ship. And now that we have a decision to take it out of use, we would get some equipment that could have been a little heavier, maybe down to the engineering spaces or electrical components or things we would have left in place if it was reused, if the ship would to come back to life.

