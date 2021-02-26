Alberta 2021 Budget: Province projects $ 18.2 billion deficit with no book balance deadline

Photo by David Bloom

Content of the article The Alberta 2021-22 budget forecasts a deficit of $ 18.2 billion and debt to a record $ 115.8 billion by the end of the fiscal year as the province continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices. The budget, presented Thursday by Finance Minister Travis Toews, shows the widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of 2021, the return of the oil and gas sector and possible changes in the public sector wage structure as key factors in an eventual fiscal recovery. Almost a year after the pandemic began and global oil prices plummeted, Toews said the budget would see Alberta get through the economic crisis by focusing on what matters. The 2021 budget is based on these three key themes: Providing health resources to tackle the pandemic, positioning the economy for recovery, and ensuring that government services are provided more efficiently, Toews told reporters before presenting the document.

Content of the article After all, Alberta’s economy is now expected to reach pre-COVID-19 levels by 2022. Conservative forecasts for oil prices Total revenue is estimated at $ 43.7 billion in 2021-22, or about $ 1.4 billion higher than the third quarter forecast for 2020-21. The government credits him for raising personal income tax and source income. Revenue is projected to grow at an average of 7.9 percent over the next two years, reaching $ 50.9 billion in 2023-24. The budget expects global economic activity to increase in 2021, along with demand for oil. As vaccine prevalence, optimism and economic forecasts are improving, Toews said Unlike previous years when governments’ oil and gas forecasts have been significantly exceeded, Thursday’s budget forecasts more conservative prices, significantly lower than where companies are currently listed. The government forecasts the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil at US $ 46 per barrel for 2021-22. As of Thursday afternoon, WTI was selling for $ 61.49 a barrel. And predicts that the Western Canadian Select (WSC) will sell for $ 40.70 a barrel compared to $ 51.67 on Thursday. I would like to be surprised by much higher energy prices than they predicted. But I think responsible prudent approach should be conservative in our forecasts, Toews said. The budget provides Alberta Health with a four percent increase in spending, or about $ 900 million, beyond its COVID-19 costs.

Content of the article Funding is required in part to follow a promise to reduce surgical waiting time and the amount of waste, Toews said. There is also money for ongoing care, home care and the construction of new facilities over the next three years, he said. Taxpayer-backed debt is expected to end 2020-21 at $ 98 billion. By the end of 2021-22 this will increase to $ 115.8 billion. Debt service costs for taxpayer-backed debt are projected to be $ 2.3 billion in 2021-22. Debt works at more than $ 600 for Albertan, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Taxpayers are struggling and they need to look at their tax dollars being used more efficiently. The pandemic has increased costs for everyone in some areas, but the rest of us have found other ways to save money. The Alberta government does not appear to have a coherent plan to find savings, Alberta director Franco Terrazzano said in a statement. One cost that is not included as part of the deficit is government investment in the Keystone XL pipeline. Alberta had committed $ 1.5 billion along with a $ 6 billion loan guarantee, but in January U.S. President Joe Biden revoked the presidential permit to cross the border. Thursday’s budget acknowledges that by February 2021 the government had nearly $ 1.3 billion in exposure from the deal. If KXL does not continue, the Alberta government will consider all options to repay the investment. The 2021 budget does not include any provision for expenses that may occur during this follow-up, he says.

Content of the article Awaiting the budget balance Deficits will continue in Alberta for at least the next few years at $ 11 billion and $ 8 billion for 2022-23 and 2023-24 respectively. Last year the government dropped its promise to balance the budget this term. Toews said deficit clearance is still a priority after the pandemic is over. I am also very disappointed that we could not present a balanced budget in our first term. Simply put, with the drastic drop in the Alberta government revenue as a result of this pandemic and economic collapse, we just can not do it, he said. In 2020, the GDP of the provinces fell by about 7.8 percent. In 2021, real GDP is expected to grow by 4.8 percent and continue to grow for the next three years. Employment is still below pre-COVID-19 levels. The budget envisions that employment will improve in the second half of the year, although it is not expected to return to 2019 levels by 2022. NDP leader Rachel Notley said the budget is missing a plan to get Albertans back to work or diversify the economy. We needed to see a budget that had a plan to get people back to work, keep young people in Alberta, grow our technology sector, and diversify our economy, she said. We needed a plan that would support our communities, invest in health care, protect education, and all those other services that will help Albertans lead Alberta’s economic recovery. Public sector The government is currently negotiating new contracts with a number of unions including the largest provinces, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.

Content of the article Toews said the public sector wage structure needs to be addressed. Simply put, we no longer have the income to justify higher comparative wages, especially at a time when many Albertans across the province have either experienced a pay cut or lost their jobs completely, he said in his speech to budget. The government plans to spend $ 26.7 billion on public sector compensation in 2021-22, up from $ 27.5 billion a year earlier. AUPE President Guy Smith said the union has not agreed on concessions and nothing has been brought to the table that would make them consider it. To be honest, we have been preparing our members for the possibility of a strike if we were not able to get a resolution at the negotiating table and I am sure the government can consider closing down its employees. They were still far away, but were still in the process of negotiations, he said. Under the budget, government departments and agencies are actually expected to grow by 1,873 full-time equivalent positions in 2021-22. However, excluding the thousands of additional jobs added at Alberta Health Services, there is a planned total reduction of approximately 1,000 equivalent full-time positions. with files by Lisa Johnson