Where did COVID come from? The five mysteries that remain



WHO investigators visit countries in China as part of their investigation into the origin of the pandemic.Credit: Hector Retemal / AFP / Getty

After a month-long fact-finding mission to China, a World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic concluded that the virus may have originated in bats and passed it on to humans through an intermediate animal. . But fundamental questions remain as to when, where and how SARS-CoV-2 first infected humans.

As the WHO international team completes a report on its findings, which is expected next week, Nature talks to four of the investigators about what they still want to know.

Did the virus circulate in Wuhan before the first known cases?

To trace the origin of the virus, it is essential to determine exactly when the first cases occurred in humans. The WHO team decided that the first person to be identified with COVID-19 was an office worker in Wuhan with no recent travel history, who began showing symptoms on December 8, 2019, says Peter Ben Embarek, a scientist at food safety at the WHO in Geneva, Switzerland, who led the investigation. But the virus had certainly spread to the city before that because it was well established later that month, he says.

However, evidence of early spread has proved elusive. Researchers in China conducted an extensive survey of patient reports from hospitals in Wuhan conducted between October and December 2019 and identified less than 100 people who had symptoms of COVID-19. They then tested the blood of 67 of those people for antibodies generated by past SARS-CoV-2 infection, but found none. This suggests that there was not a large swarm of infections before December, or an unusual increase in deaths in the province around Hubei.





But Ben Embarek says the analysis should be repeated using less restrictive symptom criteria, to ensure that researchers detect all possible COVID-19 cases.

Scientists in China should also look for evidence of past infection in about 200,000 archived samples currently held at the Wuhan Blood Center and from other regions across China, says team member Dominic Dwyer, a medical virologist in New South Wales Health Pathology in Sydney, Australia. This would indicate if the virus is spreading to the general population in China not just among people who went to health institutions before December 2019.

Some scientists who were not involved in the WHO investigation have already looked at blood bank samples taken up to a year before the pandemic, in Guangzhou, southern China. Close relatives of SARS-CoV-2 have been found on sticks and pangolins in southern China. Some of the samples tested positive for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, but Ian Lipkin, an infectious disease researcher at Columbia University in New York City who worked on the analysis, said the test was not specific enough to say for sure. that the antibodies were not caused by infection with other viruses. There is a lot of lab work that needs to be done that has not been done, says Lipkin, who also wants to know if there are autopsy samples before December 2019 that can be studied for traces of viral genetic material.

Was the virus spread to people outside China before December 2019?

The answer to this question is also essential in determining the chronology of the first COVID-19 cases. Previously, researchers in Europe have reported1,2,3 detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in samples taken at blood banks from November 2019 onwards.

Ben Embarek says this does not necessarily suggest that the virus originated in Europe, but supports the idea that it had spread to Wuhan before the first known cases. Wuhan at that time was an international city very well connected with direct flights across the planet every day. So if it were to circulate in Wuhan, it could easily be brought to other parts of the world through travelers and circulate again, undetected, in different regions, he says.

Still, he recommends that blood samples from Europe be retested to confirm that they show cases of COVID-19. Some of them, from Italy and France, are already being re-analyzed, he says.

What was the role of the Huanan market?

The intermediate animal that passed the virus from bats to humans has not been identified, but researchers think it may be a wild species sold as food in wet markets, which usually sell live animals. At the start of the pandemic, investigators entered the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan because it sold fresh and frozen animals and many of the earliest infections were in people who had visited it. But the lead cooled when other early cases were found that were not market-related. The viral material was identified in drains and sewage on the market, but none was found in any animal carcasses.

Still, the market is the only place where a large number of people infected at the beginning of the outbreak were exposed to meat and animals. Importers’s important to determine how the virus entered the market and if it was on an animal, says WHO team member Hung Nguyen-Viet, an environmental and food safety researcher at the International Livestock Research Institute in Nairobi.

Nguyen-Viet says the team identified ten stalls selling wild, wild or farm animals that may have transported the virus to the market from farms in southern China. Some wildlife sold for meat, such as rabbits and feathers, are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 or its associated virus causing severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

WHO team member Peter Daszak, president of the nonprofit research organization Ecohealth Alliance in New York City, says farms should be investigated to see if there were infections in animals or among workers. He also wants to know what animals are sold in other Wuhan markets. When the team interviewed the first person known to have COVID-19, he mentioned that his parents had visited a local community wet market, Daszak says.

Did frozen wildlife meat play a role in the early spread of the virus?

The WHO team concluded that the virus is most likely to be transmitted from live animals to humans, but Ben Embarek says it is possible for the virus to enter the Huanan market through infected wildlife frozen from farms in Southern China and then cause an explosion. Daszak wonders if the frozen pendants sold in the market could have carried the virus. These were skin corpses, not just meat cubes in a plastic bag, he says.





Although researchers in China have also isolated viral RNA from the packaging of imported frozen fish4, Ben Embarek says the WHO team concluded that these goods were unlikely to be the route of the virus’ first arrival in Wuhan.

Lipkin says there is no evidence that the virus entered the market through infected infected wildlife. It could have been brought in just as easily by infected people dealing with wildlife, he says.

Did the virus circulate in animals in China before the pandemic?

To determine which animal transmitted the virus to humans, researchers must find evidence of the virus in that species. Researchers in China tested about 30,000 wildlife, farm and domestic animals in 2019 and 2020 but found no evidence of active or past SARS-CoV-2 infection, except in a few cats in Wuhan in March 20205.

However, Ben Embarek says these surveys were not representative of the animal population in Chinas and that many more animals need to be tested for traces of infection, especially on wildlife farms. The amount of evidence that has been done is not enough to say, in any way, that wildlife farms did not carry the virus, Daszak says.

The explosive manner in which the blast took place in Wuhan in December suggests that the virus was introduced perhaps once, through the wildlife trade, Daszak says. He says future testing should focus on farm wildlife.