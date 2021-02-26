Venezuelan migrants welcome Colombia’s new open door policyExBulletin



BOGOTA, Colombia Ever since fleeing Venezuela three years ago to escape a socialist dictatorship and the country’s worst economic collapse ever, Isaias Bello has lived in legal uncertainty.



As an undocumented migrant in neighboring Colombia, he feared deportation while employers often took advantage. He recalls working 10-hour shifts at a construction site for a daily wage of about $ 8, far less than the minimum wage of about $ 12 a day. In other cases, migrants worked in exchange for food.

That’s why Bello was pleased when Colombian President Yvonne Duque unveiled a program this month that will allow undocumented Venezuelan migrants to live legally and work in Colombia for up to 10 years.

“Colombia is offering us a great opportunity,” says Bello, 26, who now makes a living collecting raisins on a farm just outside Bogot. “I feel very, very happy.”

So do many other migrant friends. of 5.4 million Venezuelans who have left their country over the past six years, nearly 2 million have settled in Colombia. About half of these newcomers lack legal status, having crossed into Colombia on smuggling routes because they did not have passports and other documents required for legal entry.

Duque said his new move will help Colombian authorities vaccinate Venezuelans against the coronavirus as well as keep records of migrants and deport those involved in crimes. He pledged that it would make it easier for migrants to gain access to health care and education for their children.

In addition, Colombia should benefit from the brain drain in Venezuela, as newly arrived doctors, teachers and engineers will now be able to pursue their careers there.

This open door policy, which reminds you the way German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed an influx of refugees starting in 2015, has gained praise from the Biden administration and Pope Francis. Filippo Grandi, who heads the UN Refugee Agency, called it “one of the most important humanitarian gestures” in South America in more than three decades.

But for Colombia, there are also financial considerations. Duque said he expects his policy to lead to more foreign aid to deal with the migrant crisis, which is expected to worsen greatly. The International Monetary Fund predicts that by the end of 2023, the more 10 million The Venezuelans will have left their country.

So far, international aid to help countries taking Venezuelans has been weak. According to a STUDY by researchers at the Brookings Institution, foreign donors have provided about $ 1.4 billion to Venezuelan migrants in the last five years less than 7% of what has been spent on Syrians since they began fleeing their war-torn nation.

Although the number of Venezuelan and Syrian refugees is similar, “there continues to be a massive gap when it comes to funding from the international community to help host countries,” Brookings researchers Dany Bahar and Meagan Dooley wrote on Friday.



In his speech, Duque urged other Latin American nations to follow what he called Colombia’s “transcendental” example.

But an economic downturn brought about by the pandemic has turned many South Americans against migrants, who are often unjustly blamed for crime and unemployment. In January, Peru became South America’s most popular destination for migrants after Colombia sent tanks to its border with Ecuador to stop the flow of undocumented Venezuela there. And the Chilean military this month airlifted more than 100 migrants back to Venezuela.

In one The Gallup poll was published last year, 69% of Colombians had an unfavorable view of Venezuelan migrants.

“If you are a low-income Colombian, you may think that the government has failed to ensure your well-being and is now paying more attention to the situation in Venezuela,” said Sergio Guzmn, director of Colombia Risk Analysis, a Bogot consulting firm. .

On the raisin farm that employs Bello and some other Venezuelans, some of their Colombian associates are already arguing over the new policy.

“I think Duque made a mistake,” says Julin Garzn, as he uses a pair of scissors to catch the ripe yellow powder from their branches.

He complains that Venezuelans are getting jobs that should rightfully go to Colombians. Instead of legalizing Venezuela without documents, he says, the Colombian government should help them return to their country and find work there.

Despite the short-term costs of emergency food, housing, and health care, research shows that most countries ultimately benefit from migration as newcomers secure jobs, pay taxes, and increase consumption. In 2019, for example, the International Monetary Fund published a STUDY predicting that Venezuelan migrants could boost economic growth in host countries by up to 0.3% between 2017 and 2030.

“I have no doubt that Venezuelan migrants, in the medium and long term, will create a lot of good for Colombia,” said Luis Fernando Meja, director of Fedesarrollo, a Bogot economic research institute.

The new policy is also transforming the image of Duque, Colombia’s youngest president. The 44-year-old conservative politician has spent much of his 2 1/2 years in office stuck with anti-government protests and the coronavirus pandemic, and critics have criticized him as a weak leader. Guzmn says the fact that he is sticking to his refugee policy, even though he is unpopular among his own people, makes his commitment even more admirable.

“Duque has always been on the right side of this issue,” he says. “It makes his legacy, in terms of international migration, something to stay with throughout his life.”