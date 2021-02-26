Young black Americans are more likely to avoid the Covid-19 vaccine





Black adults under the age of 40 are the most likely group to avoid the Covid-19 vaccine, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Here’s what you need to know about the findings. M MAIN TYPES 1. The skepticism of young Black adults about the vaccine is more than double that of other groups. In the survey of 80,000 people, 24% of black adults under the age of 40 said they definitely do not get the vaccine, compared to 11% of unvaccinated white and Hispanic respondents. That’s despite the fact that Black, Hispanic and Native American populations are dying from Covid-19 at nearly three times the rate of White Americans. The survey, conducted between January 20 and February 1, assesses national responses from different demographic groups in a rapidly returning period to show how the coronavirus pandemic affects the daily lives of Americans. Data are released every two weeks. 2. The survey highlights the lack of access to vaccines in the black community. While there is a long-standing distrust of medical treatment and government among minority populations, those communities also generally have less access to transportation to vaccination centers, or the digital technology needed to book an appointment. One-third of unvaccinated black youth cited a distrust of the Covid-19 vaccine, compared with 23% of whites the same age. 3. Experts point to online misinformation as another reason for vaccine reluctance. As black and white Americans rely more on doctors and nurses for vaccine information, their levels of trust in various forms of media vary. A recent Harris Poll found that blacks are more likely to trust social media for information about the vaccine, with 55% of Black Respondents saying yes. This compares to 32% of white respondents. But social media can be full of misinformation. There are a lot of people, especially in the Black community, who are looking at other people they know or trust in their community, said Harris Polls managing director Rob Jekielek. Many of the people with whom they are associated have the same thoughts and share content that strengthens their fears. Followers of social media antivaccine accountshave increased 20% since 2019, according to a report by the Center for Combating Digital Hate, a non-profit organization that tracks the spread of misinformation on the Internet. 4. In general, more black adults are willing to be inoculated. The latest survey from the Registration Bureau shows that 70% of black adults who did not get the vaccine said they definitely or probably would, which is a 7 percentage point increase from the last survey conducted in the week of January 6th. . aged 65 and over were more likely to indicate they would be vaccinated, with 63% of Black respondents and 65% of Spaniards saying they would definitely be vaccinated, less than three-quarters of white respondents. 5. Expanding vaccination in minority communities may be essential for herd immunity. I’m less concerned about the antivax crowd, with no chance from a public health perspective, Jekielek said. I am much more concerned about the next 25% a large proportion of which are African-Americans, delaying vaccination, which means it will take longer for the 80% of the population to reach the goal of achieving immunity. herd. Read the original article by Maureen Linke and Luis Melgar here. Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

