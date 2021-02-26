International
Thousands of turtles were released back into the ocean through water slides
Nearly 8,000 sea turtles were stunned cold in Texas this winter.
When temperatures drop below 60 degrees Fahrenheit turtles are surprised by the cold or so lethargic, they risk drowning. Bad weather in Texas led to dangerous temperatures for animals. Multiple organizations like Sea Turtle Inc., to Texas State Aquarium, regular volunteers and the U.S. Coast Guard worked together to rehabilitate and rescue South Padre Island sea turtles.
enter here for the chance to win a $ 250 DoorDash gift card.
They need water to regulate their body temperature because they have cold blood, said Wendy Knight, CEO of Sea Turtle Inc. tODAY. So in a shocking cold event, it makes them swim to the surface of the water and, although they know what needs to happen because they are unable to raise their head to breathe, they drown.
On February 20, some of the sea turtles were ready to return to the ocean and boy, did they make a splash. Naturalists, volunteers and marine scientists boarded a 70-meter research ship called the Trident to accompany the sea turtles back into the wild.
Sea turtles plunged into a water slide from Trident into the ocean. The slide was fixed to the edge of a boat and the turtles were given a gentle push to slide into the water by the volunteers.
I know well maybe by Thursday or Friday what is the mortality rate of all the turtles here and tell us a little about our success at the time, Knight i said TODAY.
Humidifiers are great for your skin, sleep and overall environment:
In The Know is now available on Apple News follow us here!
If you enjoyed this story, you may want to read it Tour de Turtles, a quarterly marathon of sea turtles.
More from In The Know:
5 Unexpected Celebrity Appearances in Video Games
This $ 60 mini safe with timer locks your phone to increase your productivity
5 Kindle books in In The Know editors could not be placed
Subscribe to our daily newsletter to stay in The Know
Post Thousands of turtles were released back into the ocean through water slides first appeared in In I know.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]