Mary Robinson said she was naive and made a big mistake when she lost the case of Princess Latifa





Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson said she made a big mistake in the case of the loss of Princess Latifa Al Maktoum, who accused her father of holding her hostage. s Robinson was photographed with the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, in 2018 during a lunch with her royal family. Next, she described Princess Latifa as a troubled young woman. However, a recent BBC Panorama took footage of video messages recorded by the princess where she said she was being held hostage in a villa prison. She escaped from Dubai in February 2018 but returned forcibly the following month. Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights MsRobinson to appear on RT Late show tonight to set the record. “I made a mistake. I let my heart run my head. I went to help a friend. I was naive. I needed to be more vigilant,” Ms. Robinson said in a clip released before the show. She said it was the biggest mistake he made and that it is harmful to realize how big a mistake it was. “Well that’s all I can say and it’s bad for me when I realize I made a big mistake. I made mistakes before and this is the biggest one. I hope I will not be in that situation again. Princess Latifa has not been seen in public for more than two years, and the United Nations has asked the UAE for proof that she is still alive. Ms. Robinson said 100pc trusts Latifa now and believes she needs political support to be released. She also said she wants to know where Princess Shamsa, Sister Latifas, is. “I have been in contact with Simon Coveney, and he has said that we are in the Security Council (UN) now but even before that contact was made with our ambassador in Geneva to support the High Commissioner,” she said. Amnesty International has asked the Irish Government to investigate Princess Latifa’s allegations. When asked if countries should intervene, Devin Kenny, who is an Amnesty International researcher in the UAE, said: “Yes, clearly, the UK government in particular and the US government, but also other governments in Europe, including the government Irish, have friendly relations with the UAE and sometimes friendly personal relations with Sheikh Mohammed. There are strong relations between him and the British monarchy. Mr Kenny said it was an absolute minimum that countries should raise the issue of human rights in the UAE. Online Editors

