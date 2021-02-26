The Amnesty report describes the Axum massacre in Tigray, Ethiopia

Echoing the findings of an Associated Press story last week citing more than 40 witnesses, a new report by Amnesty International suggests that Eritrean soldiers systematically killed “hundreds” of people, most of them men, in a massacre in end of November in the Ethiopian city of Axum.

Essentially, the head of the government-established Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights, Daniel Bekele, says the Amnesty’s findings “should be taken very seriously”. Preliminary findings by the commission itself “show the killing of an as yet unknown number of civilians by Eritrean soldiers” in Axum, his statement said.

Amnesty report on what could be the deadliest massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict describes soldiers shooting civilians as they flee, lining up men and shooting them in the back, gathering “hundreds, if not thousands” of people for beatings and refused to allow those who mourn to bury the dead.

For a period of about 24 hours, “Eritrean soldiers deliberately shot civilians in the streets and carried out systematic house-to-house checks, executing men and boys without trial,” says the report released early Friday. “The massacre was carried out in retaliation for a previous attack by a small number of local militias, joined by locals armed with sticks and stones.”

“Mass execution” of Axum civilians by Eritrean troops could constitute crimes against humanity, the report says, calling for a UN-led international investigation and full access to Tigray for human rights groups, journalists and humanitarian workers. . The region has been largely cut off since the start of fighting in early November.

The Ethiopian federal government has denied the presence of soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, a longtime enemy of the now fugitive leaders of the Tigray region, and the Eritrean government has dismissed the AP’s story on the Axum massacre as “wild lies”. Eritrea Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said on Friday that his country “is outraged and categorically denies the allegations” in the Amnesty report.

But even senior members of the Ethiopian-appointed interim government in Tigray have acknowledged the presence of Eritrean soldiers and widespread allegations of looting and murder.

On Friday, the Ethiopian government said the Amnesty International report “raises serious issues that should be of great concern” but claimed that the human rights group had relied on “little information”. Ethiopia said the “alleged incident” in Axum “would have to be fully investigated”.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Belgium Hirut Zemene told a webinar on Thursday that the alleged massacre in November was a “very difficult scenario” and “we suspect it is a very, very crazy idea”.

No one knows how many thousands of civilians have been killed in the conflict between Ethiopian and allied forces and those of the Tigray regional government, which had long dominated the Ethiopian government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. Humanitarian officials have warned that a the number of people may die of starvation as access, as it improves, remains limited.

The presence of Eritrean soldiers has raised an alarm. The United States has repeatedly urged Eritrea to withdraw its troops and cited credible reports of “serious” human rights abuses. On Wednesday she asked, “Does the Eritrean military have enough control over its troops to prevent them from committing human rights abuses?”

Witnesses to the Axum massacre told Amnesty International that Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers took control of the city together, but Eritreans carried out the killings and then carried out house-to-house attacks on teenage men and boys.

The bodies were left scattered on the streets after the events of November 28 and 29, witnesses said.

“The next day, they did not allow us to select the dead. Eritrean soldiers said you could not bury the dead before burying our dead soldiers,” a woman told Amnesty International. With looted hospitals or health workers fleeing, some witnesses said a number of people died from their injuries due to lack of care.

“Collecting the bodies and conducting the funerals took several days. Most of the dead appear to have been buried on November 30, but witnesses said people found many additional bodies in the days that followed,” the new report says.

After obtaining permission from Ethiopian soldiers to bury the dead, witnesses said they feared the killings would resume at any moment, even as they gathered bodies in horse-drawn carriages and took them to churches for burial, several times in mass graves.

The AP spoke with a deacon at a church, the Church of Our Lady of Zion, who said he helped count the bodies, collected the victims’ identity cards and assisted in funerals. He believes about 800 people were killed that weekend around the city.

After being left exposed for a day or more, the bodies had begun to rot, further traumatizing families and those who gathered to help.

The new report says satellite images newly show the “troubled earth” near churches.

By Cara Anna / AP