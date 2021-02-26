Preliminary agreement reached between Alberta doctors and the Kenney government





EDMONTON (660NEWS) – A trial agreement was reached Friday between the Alberta government and provincial doctors. “Our trial agreement allows for fiscal sustainability in the future, while maintaining a strong focus on patient care and equity and equity for physicians,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a statement after the negotiations. I am pleased that both parties can move forward and work together in a spirit of cooperation that positions us positively for the future. “We have learned a lot from each other during this process and we are building towards a renewed relationship based on cooperation and trust.” We hope to renew our relationship with @AlbertaDoctors based on mutual understanding and cooperation. 4/4 – Tyler Shandro (@shandro) 26 February 2021 The deal comes after the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) voted 97 per cent in favor of distrust in Shandro. ABBREVIATION: The Alberta Medical Association announces a trial deal with the government, according to AMA President Paul Boucher. #year # yyc #ableg # covid19ab pic.twitter.com/aVDTHr2vxw – Courtney Theriault (@ cspotweet) 26 February 2021 Last August the AMA released a document detailing the doctor’s compensation after Shandro suggested a Sun List to make those dollars transparent to the public. The AMA called the move an act of intimidation. The document stated that for most doctors’ offices, overhead costs such as rent and utilities can range from 40 to 50 percent of their total annual bills. The average family doctor in Alberta makes approximately $ 200,000 before annual income taxes despite billing the health care system about $ 340,000. While many doctors have expressed frustration and left Alberta for other provinces, Shandro insists more doctors are registering in Alberta than leaving. After Friday’s meeting, AMA President Dr. Paul Boucher announced his satisfaction with the province’s ability to reach an agreement. READ MORE: Alberta doctors seek to provide evidence of compensation I’m glad I got this opportunity to turn into a collaborative relationship between Alberta doctors and the government. For many years, AMA agreements have been powerful tools towards improving quality care that brings high value to the system and patients. “They are not just about funding doctors,” said Dr. Boucher. The process will now be given to the governing body of the AMA and the Representative Forum (RF), in which the RF will then provide advice to the board of directors. This trial agreement package is complex, reflecting the system in which we live and the issues that need to be addressed. From the RF to the individual member in the coming weeks, everyone will need some time to review the material and consider their vote in a fully informed manner. 5 / – Alberta Medical Association (AMA) (@Albertadoctors) 26 February 2021 Following that advice, the AMA board will decide whether the agreement will proceed with a ratification vote by approximately 11,000 AMA members.







