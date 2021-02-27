Patralekha Chatterjee | Judges must defend the right to disagree, to protest

At a time when people’s trust in key institutions is declining, court decisions seeking to restore citizens’ trust in justice and fair play are extremely welcome. In recent days, two court orders in particular have strong roses because they send a powerful signal – that efforts to invoke the law to erode freedom of thought and expression and to calm unrest will not always work.

A Delhi court has granted bail to 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi police on February 13 from her home in Bengaluru in the now-famous “tools” case, saying she simply did not sufficient evidence to keep the young woman in custody. The order of the additional hearing judge Dharmender Rana released Disha on bail on the condition that he provide two guarantees of 1 Rs each and with the directive that she cooperate with the investigation in the FIR and not leave the country.

A few days ago, it was another welcome decision. The Nagpur bench of Bombay high court gave temporary guarantees for medical reasons to suffer 82-year-old poet-activist Varavara Rao.

These verdicts are good news; but the questions they raise and the momentum they have generated should be supported and exploited to spark a public debate on justice reform.

As citizens, reading both verdicts is instructive. While granting bail on medical grounds to Varavara Rao, a defendant in the Elgaar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case, the Bombay High Court noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had held him in custody for a long period without raising charges.

Senior attorneys Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, who argued on behalf of Mr. Rao, pointed out that given his age, medical history and numerous health complications, the prison atmosphere was not absolutely conducive to his mental well-being and physical. Such well-being is a fundamental right of every prisoner, says Leaflet, a legal website.

The NIA had objected to the conditional release citing a bar under Section 43-D (4) and (5) of the UAPA (Illegal Activity Prevention Act), which states that parole cannot be granted to an accused under the anti-terror statute if the prosecution makes a prima facie case against the accused. Mrs. Jaising argued that the fundamental right to health of a prisoner could never be removed from Section 43 (D) (5) of UAPA.

The Supreme Court noted that it was a “genuine and appropriate” case for granting relief in view of Mr Rao’s advanced age and inadequate facilities at Taloja Prison Hospital; she argued that if she denied the relief to Mr. Rao, he would relinquish his constitutional duties as a defender of human rights and the right to health covered by Article 21 of the Constitution.

The arguments supporting the decision regarding Disha Ravi, arrested on charges of insurgency, are equally important. The court leaked most of the Delhi police arguments against Ms Ravi, including her alleged involvement with “suspicious” credentials groups, her links to banned organizations, her alleged role in incitement and the destruction of ” evidence “and gave details of the reasons for doing so.

While making the decision to bail Ms. Ravi, the court noted that “mere involvement with persons with questionable credentials is not indicted.” A key argument of the prosecution depended on the accusation that a group called the “Poetic Foundation of Justice” (PJF), which was supposedly pro-Khalistani and separatist, and people associated with it, was involved in creating the “toolkit” document “. Police claimed that two of Ms Ravi’s associates, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, attended an Enlargement meeting in which PJF activists also attended along with many others and this somehow made Ms Ravi also guilty.

The court said no real evidence had been recorded to establish a direct link between Ms Ravi and the PJF activists mentioned. “In my opinion, it is not easy to engage with people with questionable credentials, but it is the purpose of the engagement that is important for the purpose of establishing guilt,” the judge said.

The prosecution had sought to link Ms. Ravi to the violence that rocked Delhi on January 26th. The court noted that there was no evidence of this. The judge noted that simply sharing a platform with people who oppose a law is not detached.

In the absence of any evidence to the effect that the applicant / defendant agreed or shared a common intent to cause violence on 26 January with the founders of the PJF, it cannot be assumed using assumptions or conjectures that she also supported the secessionist tendencies or violence “caused on January 26, simply because it shared a platform with people who have gathered to oppose the legislation,” the order said.

The crux of the matter, as the court pointed out, is whether Disha Ravi was simply involved in peaceful protest and dissent against the farm laws or whether she was actually involved in seductive activities under the guise of protesting against these laws.

The view of the court, as articulated in the order, is that citizens can not be thrown behind bars simply because they do not agree with the government of the day.

“Change of opinion, disagreement, disagreement, or on that issue, even disapproval, have been recognized as legitimate means to fill objectivity in state policies … The act of insurrection cannot be blamed on the minister of wounded vanity of governments,” said the court, citing a 1942 decision.

Another critical observation by the court in the Disha Ravi case focuses on the right to dissent that is enshrined in Article 19 and that freedom of speech includes the right to seek a global audience.

These observations are welcome and will have major implications.

Young Indians, mostly women in their early 20s, have been arrested in recent years simply for exercising their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, engaging in democratic protests with no intent to commit violence and without In order to incite violence, members of the Women’s Court of the Supreme Court in Delhi have stated in a public letter to the President of the Court of India and other judges of the Supreme Court. The letter notes that Disha was brought from Bengaluru to the national capital by Delhi police without following the prescribed legal procedures.

“We think that Bar and Bank can not watch in silence while young people are forced to be imprisoned for long,” the letter said. The judiciary must be careful.

…