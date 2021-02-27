One of the most important aspects of engaging in the art of diplomacy is using the content tool. In the midst of an increasingly unstable world, finding a compromise or at least fostering mutual understanding between warring countries can seem like an incredible move. Despite having a long history that includes three full-scale wars, Pakistan and India were able to successfully stop violent engagements between their countries through the art of diplomacy. This ceasefire was agreed by General Directors of Military Operations of Pakistan and India, both of which called for the escalation of fighting along the Line of Control (LoC).

Violence over territory reached a stalemate when a joint statement was issued by the military of Pakistan and India, both seeking a non-violent solution to a rare act of unity. In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and lasting peace across borders, the two DGMMs agreed to address to each other the core issues and concerns that tend to disrupt peace and lead to violence, the statement reads. This statement is very significant in support of the 2003 Kashmir ceasefire, an agreement that was found to be at the breaking point in 2019 when the two countries launched retaliatory air strikes against each other. This caused an intense fear of a possible imminent war between two nuclear-armed countries.

This week while addressing the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a press release with high hopes following major territorial disputes over the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh areas. Our only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue, Deklaroi Khan. Government officials from India similarly shared a sense of hope for the future of India-Pakistan relations towards 2021. India wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava declared.

The ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors was seen as a positive development by many politicians within Kashmir. One of these was Mufti Mehbooba, the former Prime Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, who wrote on Twitter to express her gratitude for the ceasefire. A major and welcome development that India and Pakistan have agreed on a ceasefire along the LOC, The Mufti wrote on Twitter. Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the endless cycle of violence and bloodshed across borders and J&K.

Ceasefire and statements highlighting the passing of the years violent conflict displays the art of diplomacy at work. It is undeniable that the conflict between the two countries has brought many consequences, including the death of ea number of civilians from arms exchanges in the Kashmir area. Many journalists covering the events in question see the recent ceasefire as a chance to help improve the lives of those living in these troubled times. It’s a good development and it should have happened a long time ago, said Amit Baruah, resident editor of Delhi i Hindu. India and Pakistan may not see eye to eye, but contact is always good for the sake of people living on both sides of the line of control.

The content being used by both governments is impressive, especially given the recent events that have taken place before within the territory. After a series of violent clashes, India is back the state of Jammu & Kashmir in the joining territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The move received harsh criticism from Pakistani officials. Then on Wednesday, India issued its statement to Pakistan. IN 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, India stated that Pakistan has one of the worst human rights records in the world, and that it should put its house in order, before pointing the finger at India. Tensions emerged directly before the announcement of the ceasefire, indicating that despite harsh words, achieving peace in the territory was a value that both sides seemed to want.

In a time of great global tension, the ceasefire that was established between India and Pakistan must show us all that diplomacy is an increasingly useful tool in seeking nonviolent solutions to international disputes. Challenges will still remain between Pakistan and India, however, the recent ceasefire provides great hope for the pursuit of lasting peace on the Kashmir border.

After waging three full-scale wars since gaining their respective independence in 1947, Pakistan and India finally seem to have achieved the possibility of achieving full peace between their respective countries. This incredible moment tells us that diplomacy and peaceful resolution can sometimes occur even in the most challenging circumstances.