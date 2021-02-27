Amnesty report says Axum massacre left hundreds dead in Ethiopia’s Tigray in late 2020

Soldiers from Eritrea systematically killed hundreds of people, mostly men, in a massacre in late November in the Ethiopian city of Axum in the Tigray region, Amnesty International said on Friday. The new report echoed the findings of one History of the Associated Press last week and cited more than 40 witnesses.

As pressure on Ethiopia mounted over what could have been the deadliest massacre of the Tigray conflict, the prime minister’s office announced that humanitarian agencies had now been granted unrestricted access to aid in the region. He added that the government welcomes international technical assistance to undertake investigations (on alleged abuses) and invites the potential to co-operate in joint investigations.

And yet the government claimed that the Amnesty report was based on scant information, “and said the human rights group should have visited the Tigray region. Amnesty said it sought permission from the government in December and never received a response.

As you know, no independent human rights observers have been allowed in the region since the conflict began, spokesman Conor Fortune said in an email to the AP.

Essentially, the head of the government-established Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights, Daniel Bekele, says the Amnesty findings should be taken very seriously. Preliminary findings by the commission itself indicate the killing of an as-yet-unknown number of civilians by Eritrean soldiers in Axum, his statement said.

The Amnesty report describes soldiers shooting civilians as they fled, lining up men and shooting them from behind, gathering hundreds, if not thousands of men for beatings and refusing to allow those in mourning to bury the dead.

“For a period of about 24 hours, Eritrean soldiers deliberately shot civilians in the streets and carried out systematic house-to-house checks, executing men and boys without trial,” said the report released early Friday. “The massacre was carried out in retaliation for a previous attack by a small number of local militias, joined by locals armed with sticks and stones.

The mass execution of Axum civilians by Eritrean troops could constitute crimes against humanity, the report says, and calls for a UN-led international investigation and full access to Tigray for human rights groups, journalists and humanitarian workers. The region has been largely cut off since the start of fighting in early November.

The Ethiopian federal government has denied the presence of soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, a longtime enemy of the Tigray regions now fugitive leaders, and The Eritrean government was dismissed the AP story on the Axum massacre as savage lies. Eritrea Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said on Friday that his country was outraged and categorically denied the allegations in the Amnesty report.

But even senior members of the Ethiopian-appointed interim government in Tigray have acknowledged the presence of Eritrean soldiers and widespread allegations of looting and murder.

Ethiopia said the alleged incident in Axum will have to be fully investigated.

And Ethiopia’s ambassador to Belgium, Hirut Zemene, told a webinar on Thursday that the alleged massacre in November was a very difficult scenario and we suspect it is a very, very crazy idea.

No one knows how many thousands of civilians have been killed in the conflict between Ethiopian and allied forces and those of the Tigray regional government, which had long dominated the Ethiopian government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. Humanitarian officials have warned that a increasing number of people may die of starvation to death as access, while improving, remains limited.

Hostilities must end immediately, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement in response to an Amnesty International report, adding that the level of suffering suffered by civilians, including children, was appalling. “

The presence of Eritrean soldiers in Tigray has raised an alarm. The United States has repeatedly called on Eritrea to withdraw its troops and cited credible reports of serious human rights abuses. On Wednesday she asked, Does the Eritrean army have enough control over its troops to prevent them from committing human rights abuses?

Witnesses to the Axum massacre told Amnesty International that Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers took control of the city together, but Eritreans carried out the killings and then carried out house-to-house attacks on teenage men and boys.

The bodies were left scattered on the streets after the events of November 28 and 29, witnesses said.

The next day, they did not allow us to choose the dead. Eritrean soldiers said you can not bury the dead before our dead soldiers are buried, a woman told Amnesty International. With looted hospitals or health workers fleeing, some witnesses said a number of people died from their injuries due to lack of care.

The gathering of the bodies and the conduct of the funerals lasted several days. Most of the dead appear to have been buried on Nov. 30, but witnesses said people found many extra bodies in the days that followed, the new report says.

After obtaining permission from Ethiopian soldiers to bury the dead, witnesses said they feared the killings would resume at any moment, even as they gathered bodies in horse-drawn carriages and took them to churches for burial, several times in mass graves.

The AP spoke with a deacon at a church, the Church of Our Lady of Zion, who said he helped count the bodies, collected the victims’ identity cards and assisted in the burial. He believes about 800 people were killed that weekend around the city.

After being left exposed for a day or more, the bodies had begun to rot, further traumatizing families and those who gathered to help.

The new report says satellite images show the newly disturbed land near churches.