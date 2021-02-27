China Boycott: International students shunned by Australian universities

Australian universities have already been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.

But now, a new ploy by the Chinese government could see institutions across the country suffering another damaging blow.

Many Australian universities rely on international students as a major part of their income, with that substantial flow abruptly interrupted by the pandemic and subsequent border closures.

The international education sector brought in $ 37.5 billion to the Australian economy between 2019 and 2020, with China accounting for a staggering $ 10.5 billion of this figure.

COVID-19 The proliferation of vaccines has sparked hopes that international student levels could soon rise, but disturbing reports coming from China indicate that Chinese students may not be among those returning to our universities soon.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Chinese agencies were being encouraged by local authorities not to recommend Australia as an international study opportunity for students, Sydney Morning Herald.

These reports originally came only from smaller regional areas, but now university sources have confirmed that the reports have spread to agencies in Beijing and Shanghai.

While there has been no official confirmation from the Chinese government that their students are leaving Australia, Group of Eight chief executive Vicki Thomson said there was “definitely something on foot”.

“Either agents are told not to direct students here or they are told not to mention Australia as a study opportunity. “But we have not had any official announcement from anyone,” she told Sydney Morning Herald.

Ms Thompson said it was a very worrying development for Australian universities.

This appears to be the latest in a series of attacks from China, with the country imposing a series of damaging bans and tariffs on Aussie exports, with beef, wine, barley and timber just a few of the industries under fire.

And earlier this month Beijing dealt another blow to the struggling university sector, with the country accused of spreading “misinformation” in an effort to prevent students from traveling down.

China’s Ministry of Education reportedly told students to make a “full risk assessment” to go to Australia following reports of racism, anti-Chinese attacks and concerns about COVID-19.

Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge responded to the claims by saying Australia was one of the safest and most welcoming destinations for international students.

“I reject China’s claims that it is unsafe to visit or study in Australia – that is misinformation,” he said.

“Australia holds itself to a much higher standard than most other nations – we do not tolerate racism and we certainly do not tolerate violence.”

This comes after the Chinese state media, Global Times, reported that a “series of vicious attacks on Chinese students” had occurred in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra for three consecutive days in January.

The store claimed the incidents posed a “serious threat” to the personal safety of Chinese students who decide to study in Australia.

While recent attacks from China are a concern, it has not stopped Australian universities from already starting to see an increase in international students.

Earlier this month NCA NewsWire discovered more than 1000 international students were silently allowed to “line up” in front of 40,000 trapped Aussies waiting to come home.

People seeking an exemption from travel prohibition must provide evidence of a “convincing case” and complete the exemption categories, which includes students in the last two years of studying for a university degree in the medical, dental, nursing or allies.

Those students must also have a confirmed placement in an Australian hospital or a medical practice starting within the next two months.

Ms. Thompson said universities within Group Eight had provided supporting evidence for students who met the exclusion criteria.

She said rural, regional and remote communities relied heavily on overseas graduate students from Australian medical schools.

“If medical students cannot return to the country, then this will affect the pipeline of new doctors in the system over the coming years,” Ms Thomson said.

“There will be a shortage.”

