The cash bonus scheme for the employment of students aged 25 and over is set to double to 3,000 and will be extended by six months.

Financial incentives were first introduced by Rishi Sunak in August and currently offer firms 2,000 to hire interns aged 16 to 24, while those hiring new interns aged 25 and over are paid 1,500.

But usage has been low. Data of the latest department for education shows that 25,420 employers have submitted bonus applications since February 1, 2021. The Treasury had budgeted up to 100,000 incentive payments for new student employments.

The current scheme ends in March, but the chancellor has new plans which will be announced in his budget next week to extend it until September 2021.

From April, incentives will become more generous with a 3,000 rent payment, regardless of the age of the interns.

This is on top of the 1,000 payments foreseen for young interns aged 16 to 18 and those under 25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan, which means some employers can get 4,000 in total.

Employment and Learning Insurance Association chief executive Jane Hickie said raising financial incentives could be a game-changer and prove to be particularly attractive to small businesses.

But if we were in Treasurys shoes, we would have channeled the increased stimuli to focus only on 16 to 24 year olds, because here support is really needed and where stimulus is required, she added.

The chancellor is also expected to launch a new flexible internship on Wednesday.

Under the plans, individuals will link up with one agency, instead of a single employer, and take on various jobs with multiple businesses in one sector.

This scheme targets industries with more flexible working models, such as the TV and film sectors. These industries have struggled to spend their harvest funds over the years because most roles are independent and usually only operate for two to three months, instead of the minimum 12-month duration required for an internship.

Treasury said that from July, employers will be able to bid for money from a $ 7 million fund to set up new agencies, with the first bent work practices expected to begin in January 2022.

Hickie noted that the bent job proposal is based on a prior notice of mobile learning practices which the chancellor announced in the latest spending review and looks like a refill of the existing Learning Training Agency model.

Sunak is also set to announce in its budget next week an additional 126 million to further increase training numbers by an additional 40,000 in 2021/22.

That would include $ 22 million to continue the employer incentive payment of $ 1,000. It is based on 111 million chancellors set aside in 2020/21 to triple the number of training courses.

Sunak said: “Our Job Plan has spread opportunity and hope throughout the crisis – helping people get back to work and use their talents for the future.

We know we have more to do and it is vital that this continues throughout the next phase of our recovery, so we are increasing support for these programs, helping jobseekers and employers alike.