18-year-old teenager stabbed to death in Essex as police begin homicide investigation





A TEENAGE boy was stabbed to death after an attack in Essex. Police have launched a murder investigation after the 18-year-old died tragically from his stab wounds in the Leigh On Sea. 1 The boy, 18, died at the hospital after being stabbed in Leigh On Sea Officers were called to High Street, Old Leigh, shortly after 6 p.m., and the teen was rushed to hospital with stab wounds. He unfortunately died from his wounds a little later. The 18-year-old is believed to have been fatally attacked near the Peterboat pub on High Street. Two people have been arrested in connection with the police investigation, according to Jehona. Essex Police wrote on Twitter: “They were investigating the death of a man in Leigh On Sea. “He was hospitalized shortly before 6pm today, Friday 26th February, but unfortunately died. “It is believed he was attacked near the Peterboat pub on High Street, Old Leigh. “Call 101 citing incident 1011 if you have any information.” Tonight, a teenager was stabbed to death after a fatal attack in West London – just hours after being slaughtered in Essex. The boy, thought to be 19, was pronounced dead at the scene in Paddington Green shortly before 10 p.m. Police have warned that the crime scene will be in place “for some time”. HERO’S GLASS The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore will have a spectacular RAF flight today G HZUAR AS HARRY The Queen ‘told Harry she was glad he and Meghan had “found happiness” ‘I’m broken’ Sister pays tribute to man killed in Coventry and says ‘her heart is breaking’ I FEEL FATE EuroMillions LIVE: National Lottery and Thunderball numbers draw tonight FLASH VIOLATION Matt Hancock warns regions that will get into lightning blockages The last ‘Don’t ruin this now’ Jonathan Van-Tam warns Britons not to ‘rest’ on sunny weekend The 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead at 22:00 tonight after doctors from the ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to save the teenage victim.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos