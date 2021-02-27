Libya: Prime Minister-designate presents new vision for interim government

Libya’s caretaker Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh says he has presented a new vision for his caretaker government as he seeks to lead the North African nation in elections in December.

Dbeibeh was elected earlier this month in a UN-sponsored inter-Libyan dialogue, the latest internationally backed bid to save the country from a decade of conflict and fragmented political fiefdoms.

But it was unclear on Thursday how much progress had been made towards appointing a cabinet.

“We presented today a proposal for a structure and a working vision of a government of national unity together with the selection criteria for that team… speaker of parliament,” Dbeibeh told reporters atTripolion Thursday evening.

He said the submission was in line with the deadline set by a UN roadmap, which requires at least 30 per cent of senior government posts to be filled by women and young candidates.

He also told reporters that the names of the proposed ministers would be revealed in parliament during a no-confidence vote on its composition.

But a statement on his Facebook page late Thursday said he had not yet posted a list of names.

The prime minister has until March 19 to win approval for a cabinet, before taking on the giant task of unifying Libya’s proliferation institutions and leading the transition to the December 24 polls.

Dbeibeh said that “his main objective is to bring the Libyans together and make the competence of the ministers a key criterion”.

“We received more than 3,000 applications, but we were able to study only 2,300 of them,” Dbeibeh said.

Relations with Ankara

The new Libyan interim government will attach special importance to bilateral relations with Turkey in the new period, Dbeibeh said.

Our ties with Turkey will be distinguished. Partnership is our economic partner and we support this partnership, added the appointed Prime Minister.

He also stressed Libya’s commitment to the maritime agreement concluded between Turkey and Libya in November 2019.

Tough ride ahead

Libya is commemorating 10 years since the start of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, plunging the country into a decade of violence and political unrest.

Libyans marched through the capital Tripoli waving the national flag on Thursday as part of the celebrations marking the anniversary.

The oil-rich nation of North Africa in recent years has split between two rival administrations as well as countless militias.

Emadeddin Badi, an analyst at the Geneva-based Global Initiative, warns that Dbeibeh faces a tough journey ahead.

While his appointment “temporarily” resulted in support across Libya, he said, those who will be left out “will definitely be mobilized to thwart support for his administration”.

If approved, a new cabinet will replace a Tripoli-based National Accord (GNA) Government, headed by Fayez al Sarraj, and a parallel administration in eastern Libya backed by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

It faces a daunting challenge to address the grievances of ordinary Libyans, hit by a terrible economic crisis, boosting unemployment, miserable public services and devastating inflation.

Dbeibeh, a 61-year-old engineer and businessman who once held positions under Gaddafi, was elected on February 5 by a forum of 75 Libyan delegates to UN-led talks in Switzerland.

A three-member interim presidency council elected along with Dbeibeh will head the unity administration.

Critics in the country, foreign powers

Dbeibeh must win not only critics in the country but also foreign powers with competing interests in Libya.

The Turkish-backed GNA has been pitted against Haftar loyal forces in the east, backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Significantly, Dbeibeh’s first visit abroad was to Egypt, Libya’s powerful neighbor.

He also held talks with the influential speaker of parliament, Aguila Saleh.

That parliament, which never recognized the legitimacy of the GNA, is itself divided.

In 2019, 50 lawmakers staged a boycott in protest in support of Saleh for a bid cut by Haftar forces to capture Tripoli, ahead of a UN-brokered ceasefire last October.

Now MPs can not even decide where to gather to vote on Dbeibeh’s team.

Saleh wants to hold the session in Sirte, halfway between east and west, but most lawmakers prefer Sabratha, west of Tripoli.

If a quorum for parliament is not met, the 75 delegates who took part in the Swiss talks would vote for the executive.

Badi remains pessimistic.

“What we are likely to witness is a war by other means rejecting foreign support, sovereign positions, ministerial portfolios … This politicization… is likely to culminate in another conflict,” the analyst said.

