Former Irish President Mary Robinson has described her role in the controversy over Dubai princess Latifa Al Maktoum as the biggest mistake she has made and said she was naive.

After a luncheon meeting in 2018 with the princess and her family, Ms. Robinson had described the princess as troubled, but now says she was betrayed by the princess’s stepmother, an ex-girlfriend, and believes Princess Latifas claims she is being banned against her will.

The case has drawn international attention amid growing concerns about the safety of Princess Latifa.

Lunch photos in Dubai quickly became public, a development that Ms. Robinson said had left her staring.

Isha naive. I should have been more vigilant, she said of the episode, during an interview on the Late Late Friday Show.

The now 35-year-old princess reportedly tried to leave Dubai in February, 2018, but returned by force and has kept through leaked records that she is being held captive. Her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the ruler of Dubai and vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The following December, Ms. Robinson, a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, attended a family luncheon with the princess.

At the time she described him as a troubled and vulnerable young woman who regretted planning her escape. While she was a very likable young woman, she said the princess clearly needed the medical care she was receiving.

In a recent interview with BBC Panorama, Ms Robinson said she was deceived into believing that Princess Latifa had bipolar disorder and was traumatized by her escape attempt.

On Friday, she appeared on the Late Late Show not to justify, but to explain her role in more detail.

She said she was contacted by her ex-girlfriend, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, who asked her to travel to Dubai to help her.

Once there, she explained, she was deceived into believing the princess had bipolar disorder and they needed her help in creating life evidence.

I absolutely trusted Haya, she said.

Describing lunch, she said Princess Latifa had initially seemed submissive, but later came around talking about parachutes.

She seemed to be getting more and more engaged and seemed a little happier. And in the end, I remember, she actually thanked Haya for the nice lunch, she said. Now I know she was told to be in her good manners.

Convinced

Ms. Robinson said she was engaged in chitchat with the princess but did not ask her about her situation.

I thought maybe I should take a moment to ask her and then I said, you know she has been traumatized and is actually having a happy lunch.

She said she would have asked him if he was being held prisoner but felt convinced by what he had been told by Princess Haya and regretted not doing so. A follow-up meeting with the alleged psychiatrist Princess Latifas had also been very convincing.

Ms. Robinson said she wanted to focus on Princess Latifa but acknowledged that the affair had negatively affected her reputation.

It has been very difficult. . . in every sense. I care about my reputation; I care about my integrity.

She also said she had been naive in her approach. I made a big mistake. I made mistakes before, this is the biggest.

Earlier this month the UAE said Princess Latifa was caring at home. The UN human rights watchdog has asked her to provide evidence that she is alive.