Video footage shows no gunshots, protesters did not allow us to help the victim

In response to a petition calling for an investigation by a Special Investigation Team into the death of a 25-year-old during a January 26 farmer tractor rally, Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court on Friday that none of the footage the finding from it does not indicate that by any police officer in the country. It is further alleged that the protesters had spread rumors that the man, Navreet Singh, was killed in police fire.

Uttar Pradesh police also told the court that the X-ray plates seen by doctors at the Rampur district hospital prima facie showed that there were no gunshot wounds to Singhs’s body.

In the opinion of the panel of doctors performing post-mortem, the cause of Navreet Singh’s death is shock and bleeding as a result of ante-mortem head injury. The death is not due to any gunshot wounds, SHO, Bilaspur police station, said in response to the court. UP authorities have also denied that doctors made any statements regarding the case in the media or public.

Navreet, according to police, died in an accident; the footage shows his tractor crashing into a barricade and overturning. The petition filed by his grandfather Hardeep Singh (69), through lawyers Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, citing media reports, said Navreet was shot by police because of which he lost control of the tractor.

Delhi Police, in its separate response to the petition, said:. The protesters became violent and started driving tractors in a very dangerous way in order to oppress the staff on duty in order to kill them. The protesters continued to try to move towards the New Delhi district and attacked the police with iron rods, stones and dandas, despite repeated warnings given to them. Police said Navreet was driving his tractor at high speed when it hit

barricades at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in front of the Andhra Education Society.

A total of 86 police personnel and other eyewitnesses were examined during the investigation and they have all unequivocally stated that Navreets’ death was caused by the accident due to his dangerous driving, police further said.

The tractor was pulled away from the site by another tractor, according to police. Efforts are underway to find the particular tractor and its owner.

Police also said that when Navreet being dragged by the tractor from the staff, other protesters on tractors tried to overcome them due to which they had to withdraw. He also said staff stationed in the PCR vans near the ITO could not reach the crash site as protesters were armed with sticks, bare swords, steel / iron rods and stones. Instead of taking him to the hospital, police claimed, protesters kept his body on the street for about five hours.

CCTV footage from two cameras installed at the school gate (Andhra Education Society) clearly shows that the driver driving the tractor at a very high speed hit the barricades, and the police threatened because of the high speed of the tractors coming to DDU Marg were running for their safety, it is said in the reply.

Police also said a CATS ambulance arrived at the main gate of Societys at 1.55pm, but was pushed back by armed protesters. He also said another ambulance arrived on the scene later, which was initially stopped and later allowed to leave without the husband. The body was taken by protesters around 2.26pm towards the ITO, he adds.

The petition filed by Hardeep alleges that Navreet was lying in a severely damaged condition under the overturned tractor but no attempt was made by Delhi Police to provide immediate critical medical intervention. This hasty, unverified and unfounded allegation by the Delhi Police, without conducting any investigation or inquiry, casts a dark shadow over its own justice and integrity, the reasoning argues.