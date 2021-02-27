Little back on his F-16 promise to US How India fixed gaps with Rafale





When French President’s diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne landed in India for a strategic dialogue on January 7, one of the main questions from the Indian Air Force was to keep Rafale fighter technology, particularly its missile capability, away from Pakistan. India told Bonne that although Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale fighter, is selling the Rafale omni-role platform in Qatar, Paris must ensure that no person of Pakistani descent will have access to the plane from Doha. Paris has not assured India that Rafale technology, especially that related to the Meteor air-to-air missile, will be kept out of Pakistan’s reach, but also that it will no longer update Mirage 3/5 fighters or Augusta 90 B submarines in the Islamabad military inventory. India demanded these iron-clad guarantees after it burned its fingers during the Pakistan Air Force retaliation on February 27, 2019, a day after the Balakot strike. On that day, Pakistan broke its promise to the Americans that it would use only F-16 jets in the war on terror and not against India. It was an AIM-120-C-5 air-to-air missile with a range of 75 km, fired by a Pakistani F-16, which shot down the commander of the Abhinandans Mig-21 Bison interceptor wing at the Control Line in the Rajouri-Mendhar sector. According to former Air Force Chiefs and Air Marshals, if the Indian Air Force had not practiced on the premise that Pakistan would use F-16 missiles and beyond the visual beams against India, more Indian fighters would have been shot down that day. We were very clear that Pakistan would use F-16s against us and so we practiced keeping IAF fighters beyond what is called the dynamic attack zone 1 and 2 or D-Max 1 and 2 air missiles AIM-120C , said a senior IAF official who asked not to be named. The D-Max-1 refers to a range where a missile can provide a kill provided the opponent is not involved in the maneuver, and the D-Max-2, a no-rescue area from the incoming missile even after the entire maneuver, the officer added. The Pentagon had previously assured India that Islamabad would not use F-16s or missiles against India. He conveyed the message to India after New Delhi asked Washington to put a software lock on the missile so that it could not be used against India. Indian concern over the long-range missile was raised by Air Marshal AK Gogoi as Director General (Air Operations) with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen in Washington in September 2010. He rose again during the visit of Secretary of Defense Manohar Parrikar in August 2016 with US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter on uncertain terms. But all this did not work two years ago. Not only did Pakistan use the missile (parts of which were recovered) against India on February 27, 2019, but it also fired on the F-16 that Commander Abhinandan shot down using a Russian R 73 missile. Analysts say the F-16 incident may have forced the Indian Air Force to take Meteor missiles for Rafale. The rescue zone of this missile is beyond the missiles held by American or Chinese aircraft flown by the Pakistani air force.

