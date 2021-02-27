What does the break-up of Lake Pangong mean for India-China trade and ties?

After the first fatal violence on their disputed borders in four decades in June 2020, India and China finally seem to be pulling back from the threshold. Almost nine months after the start of the blockade in Eastern Ladakh, the two countries last week announced an agreement for their soldiers to secede on both sides of Lake Pangong, where the first clashes took place in May.

But limited efforts to reduce tensions came with a Chinese media crackdown seeking to describe India as the aggressor, anonymous reports that New Delhi could offer some economic concessions to Beijing, and persistent reminders that the breakup is only partial and could return much quickly.

Consider each of these elements in turn.

Detachment in Ladakh



Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on February 11th addressed Rajja Sabha, announcing the decision to leave the threshold.

The agreement we have been able to reach with the Chinese detachment in the Pangong Lake area provides for both sides to suspend their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The Chinese side will maintain the presence of its troops in the North Bank area east of Finger 8. Mutually, Indian troops will be stationed at their permanent base at the Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. A similar action will be taken in the South Bank area by both parties. These are reciprocal and reciprocal steps and any structure that was built by both parties since April 2020 in the North and South Bank area will be removed and the land forms will be restored.

Under the agreement, India and China will create what is actually a man-free land between Finger 4 and Finger 8 on the North Shore of the lake. This does not mean a return to the status quo before April 2020, as Indian troops patrolled up to Finger 8 before. But that means Beijing has agreed to liberate the territory it has occupied for most of the past nine months, including dismantling construction in the area.

Nitin Gokhale writes that this deal seems to be result of Indian insistence on negotiations, as well as snippets of talks he won by occupying heights on the South Shore of the lake in August.

Numerous stakeholders involved in the negotiations reveal the ongoing battle of nerves that took place across the table during the nine rounds of negotiations with the Chinese, initially by the 14th Corps Commander and his team and in later months in collaboration with the joint secretary who treated China in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Outcome: A rare written document about the detachment process detailing successive steps, the distance and location at which armored forces and weapons platforms will be withdrawn in stages, as well as how and when point negotiations will take place of the remaining friction in Ladakh.

# LOOK | After 9 rounds of dialogue at the military and diplomatic levels, part has been resolved, but Congress tries to misunderstand our image, saying we gave it land. I want to assure you that no one can occupy a handful of India land as long as I live: Defense Minister on India-China stalemate pic.twitter.com/zpc2uxiCr5 – ANI (@ANI) 21 February 2021

Shortly afterwards, Lieutenant General YK Joshi, Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces Northern Command spoke with two media in connection with the August 2020 operations that leveraged New Delhi, providing a rare official recognition of developments that are usually out of the record.

The Kailash range was conquered with one purpose. The Chinese initially surprised us by occupying parts of our areas up to North Bank Finger 4 and negotiations were going nowhere. We had five flag meetings at the Corps Commander level and we were not succeeding in any way. Then me received instructions from my boss that we need to gain any leverage… On August 29-30, we launched this operation and occupied all the dominant heights of Rezang La, Rechin La on the South Bank, on the North Coast as well, where we were dominating the entire PLA deployment. This was done to gain a success at the negotiating table … This disconnect is happening because we had taken the dominant position in the Kailash Range.

The Chinese story of detachment



Indian officials were not the only ones who tried to construct a narrative that coincided with the announcement of the secession. In China, news of the decision to withdraw was accompanied by an official acknowledgment of the deaths of four soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash of June 15, 2020 when 20 Indian soldiers also died.

In addition, Beijing also led a joint propaganda effort to convey the idea that India had been the aggressor, despite accounts that Indian soldiers were simply trying to expel Chinese soldiers who were in territory that New Delhi considers its own.

Propaganda, according to Ananth Krishnan, has done its work within China:

notification [of the deaths of four Chinese soldiers], along with images of Galwan, have led to an outpouring of feelings online – on a scale I have never seen when it comes to India perhaps ever, and something that is usually reserved only for Japan … The fountain of nationalism has been released. Why now? … The government in China probably felt doing so in the midst of the crisis would have narrowed its shaking room to find a way out that spared the face. The flow of feelings and pride for the soldiers has also been in the spotlight, more so than what may have been difficult questions about where the PLA came from. I must also say here that not only her pride – unfortunately there are thousands of hatreds and abuses against weibo targeting India at the moment. Walking through every topic in India now means watching a flood of racist abuse … The most liked response at the moment to the Indian Embassy post on the joint statement given in the Corps Commander talks this weekend says: You are not worthy to speak to us. barbarians only worthy of being killed.

China finally released footage of the border clash with India in the Galvan Valley on June 15, 2020 PLA officially declared 3 victims fighting 1 frm drowning. Interesting is the Chinese domestic media that do not call India just foreign bodies pic.twitter.com/ygULK8cQF6 – Carl Zha (@ CarlZha) 19 February 2021

The side note of this Chinese propaganda is that it comes amid a number of questions on social media in the country about developments in Ladakh, with at least 7 detained persons for the defamation of martyrs and the authorities trying to deceive the debates whether the secession was badly reflected in Beijing.

Economic disconnection?



In addition to India’s military moves last year in response to Chinese aggression, there were also a number of efforts made by the government to reduce the country’s economic dependence and ties to its warlike northern neighbor.

These included the adoption of new rules restricting investment coming from China, banning a number of applications including TikTok that were Chinese in origin, and the institution-generated incentive schemes that sought to build supply chains and reduce import dependence.

Some of these have been successful, with the government explaining its production-related incentive schemes in the 2021 Budget to include more sectors and products. However, India’s economic dependence on China cannot be resolved so easily.

Provisional data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry found that, despite border tensions, China was India’s main trading partner in 2020.

Machinery and electrical equipment, with $ 17.82 billion and nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical equipment, with $ 12.35 billion, continued to dominate goods imported from China in 2020, a sign of continued dependence as India works towards self-confidence in sectors criticism. .. Meanwhile, Indian iron and steel saw a 319.14 percent increase in exports to China, with shipments affecting $ 2.38 billion during January to December 2020. Iron and steel exports to China in 2019 were about $ 567 million.

Reports also emerged that the government was planning to ease some of the restrictions it had imposed on Chinese investment. Reuters reported that India is ready to clear 45 investment proposals from China in the coming weeks, a government claim then denied.

Business standard also reported that the government is considering allowing Chinese companies to invest using the automated route means without any need for permission up to 25% of Indian firms in non-sensitive sectors like manufacturing and automobiles.

The US said it was closely following the reports #India, # China disengagement of troops in the most controversial area of ​​North and South Pangong Lake in #Ladakh pic.twitter.com/iDRnjlEwNz – editorji (@editorji) 23 February 2021

What happens next?



These hints of easing restrictions come even after the disconnection occurred only at some of the ignition points, even when the other Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang sites remain unresolved. Even in Lake Pangong, where both sides have followed their actions, the nature of the secession and subsequent processes will need to be carefully monitored.

According to Deccan Herald, the Indian government had hoped to resolve the military blockade ahead of the BRICS summit which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa scheduled for sometime this year, as India is set to host. On February 23, in fact, said a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Beijing backs New Delhi plans for the BRICS 2021 summit, although it was unclear whether President Xi Jinping is paying a visit to India.

or telephone calls between foreign ministers of the two countries on 26 February led to an agreement to set up a hotline between their ministries, in addition to the usual language of complete secession that could allow further de-escalation.

Although those discussions do take place, however, Indian public figures are still very determined in their treatment of China, suggesting that informal summits and Wuhan’s spirit will not return soon.

China has been in the habit of crawling forward, making small incremental changes, Army Chief of Staff General MM Naravane said in a webinar. Because of these small incremental movements, which has never been contested, she has been able to achieve her goal without firing a bullet or suffering casualties. We have shown that this strategy will not work with us and every move will be met with determination.