Simply put: Sri Lankan-Pakistan Tango

The visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans to Sri Lanka on 23 and 24 February sparked a series of controversies over a canceled invitation to address the Sri Lankan parliament. But the ties between the two countries are deeper and on a stronger footing than it immediately seems, and this incident may not have caused any damage to a long and lasting relationship.

Pakistan is Sri Lanka the second largest trading partner in South Asia after India. During trade secretary-level talks on February 18 ahead of Prime Minister Khans’ visit, the two countries decided to reactivate a Joint Working Group to resolve pending trade technical issues, Dawn reported.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have a free trade agreement dating back to 2005. Pakistan’s main exports to Sri Lanka are textiles and cement; Sri Lanka’s main exports to Pakistan are tea, tires and ready-made garments. Over the past decade, Pakistan has also tried to work on a cultural connection with Sri Lanka by highlighting its ancient Buddhist ties and countries.

Defense ties are a strong pillar of Sri Lanka-Pakistan bilateral relations. After the withdrawal of the IPKF in 1990, India did not offer any active defense support to the Sri Lankan military, although there were intelligence divisions during the war against the LTTE. Sri Lanka turned to Pakistan for weapons and ammunition, as well as training for its fighter pilots, in the final stages of the war. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was defense secretary at the time, visited Pakistan in 2008 to seek emergency assistance with military supplies.

Just as Sri Lankan military officers come to India for training at the National Defense College and the Defense Services Staff College, Wellington (President Rajapaksa is a former student), they go to Pakistani military academies. Earlier this month, Sri Lanka took part in Pakistan’s multi-nation naval exercise, Aman-21.

During the 1971 war, Pakistani aircraft were refueled in Sri Lanka. Pakistani envoys to Sri Lanka are usually retired military officials and the same was true for Sri Lankan High Commissioners to Pakistan until a few years ago.

In 2006, the Tigers carried out an attack in Colombo against Pakistani High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Bashir Wali Mohamand, a former intelligence chief. He escaped, but seven others were killed.

Khans’ visit provided a set of memoranda and agreements between the two sides. The main result was a $ 50 million credit line in the defense and security sector, highlighting the decades-long strong cooperation between the two countries on this front.

Pakistan will establish a center for the study of Asian cultures and civilization at Peradeniya University in Kandy.

And more than compensating for the cancellation of the speech in Parliament, Imran Khans’s hosts named a sports institute in Colombo after him, stressing the connection of cricket between the two countries.

In addition to the tangible results, the visit was important for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka for other reasons.

This was Imran Khans only twice in the neighborhood since he became Prime Minister. The first was in Afghanistan last November. The last time a Pakistani prime minister visited Colombo was Nawaz Sharif in 2016. The visit signaled that despite India’s best efforts to isolate Pakistan, Islamabad has friends in the neighborhood.

This was also the first visit by a head of government to Sri Lanka since the beginning of the pandemic. For Colombo, the visit was of great value, coming as it did in a difficult time for the government on the international stage. Immediately, she is preparing a resolution against him in the UN Commission on Human Rights for withdrawing from the resolution 30/1 of September 2015, under which she committed to conducting war crimes investigations.

To make matters worse, the Islamic world is horrified by Sri Lanka’s strict rules for the extermination of Muslim bodies killed by Covid-19. Burials are not allowed; all bodies must be burned. The rule created a storm in Sri Lanka, with community leaders convinced it was in line with the perceived persecution of Muslims by the state.

Muslims, who make up about 11 percent of Sri Lanka’s population, have had strained relations with the Sinhala Buddhist majority for most of the past decade, with riots disrupting vague calm every few years. Tensions rose especially after the synchronized Easter 2019 suicide bombings by a group of men and women claiming to be members of ISIS. The visit by a head of government of an Islamic country was a good optics for Sri Lanka.

One speculated reason for canceling Khans’s address to Parliament was concern that he would raise the Kashmir issue and that Colombo did not want to quarrel with New Delhi at a time when India has already been cut off for Sri Lankan’s sudden withdrawal from a deal tripartite (together with Japan) for the development of the Eastern Container Terminal at Colombo port, and the award of a contract to a Chinese company to set up a renewable hybrid energy plant on an island near Jaffna.

Over the years, Sri Lanka has learned to balance its ties with India and Pakistan. Khans ’invitation to his hosts to take advantage of Pakistan’s Economic Corridor to strengthen trade ties sparked no reaction, at least not in public. In the past, Colombo has sought a land economic corridor to enter countries beyond.

As Sri Lanka’s closest neighbor with all the ties involved even if these continue to hit tough pieces India has not perceived Pakistan as a serious rival in Colombo so far. The Delhi flight permit for the Khans plane to Colombo was seen as a sign of a new military merger at the LoC, but it is possible that the permit would have been granted even without the forthcoming India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.

Sporadically, the Indian security institution has expressed concerns about the role of Pakistanis in radicalizing Muslims especially in Eastern Sri Lanka. where funds have been poured into new mosques from several West Asian countries and the effect this may have on India.

Now, there is some calm for a convergence of interests between Sri Lanka, China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean region and in defense co-operation, though this has not been publicly expressed. In 2016, India pressured Sri Lanka to drop a plan to buy the Chinese JF-17 Thunder aircraft made at Pakistan Kamra Aeronautical Complex and co-produced by Chinese Corporation Chengdu Aircraft.