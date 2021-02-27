Israeli vaccine exposure in the West Bank and Gaza – Liberation News

The Israeli apartheid regime has been praised for the rapid delivery of COVID vaccines. Israel has the highest number of doses per capita in the world, according to BBC news. However, the 5 million Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza are excluded from the spread of vaccines while Israeli citizens, even those living in illegal settlements in the Occupied Territories, have an advantage.

This is medical apartheid.

More than 45% from Israel 9 million citizens have received vaccinations since February 19, including about 450,000 settlers living in the West Bank. The reason for the rapid receipt and supply of the vaccine in Israel is due to their agreement with Pfizer to exchange citizen data for 10 million doses of the vaccine, according to Politico. This includes a shipment of 400,000-700,000 doses per week.

In return, Israel will provide anonymous details to Pfizer (and the World Health Organization) regarding the age, gender, and medical history of those vaccinated including side effects and efficacy. This information can help Pfizer tremendously increase its sales internationally.

The occupied territories are hit hard by the pandemic

Defenders of Israel say all Israeli citizens of all faiths, including Arabs, have the right to be vaccinated. In East Jerusalem, only those with Israeli citizenship are eligible for the vaccine. Most living there are not citizens, but permanent residents. Only after facing pressure from rights groups did Israel agree to start vaccinating Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinians living in Gaza and the West Bank have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic with a total infection rate of about 40% compared to the Israelites 6.2%. As of February 11, the World Health Organization recorded a total of 186,861 confirmed cases and 2,102 deaths from the virus in the West Bank. In Gaza, more than 530 people have died from the virus. According to the Palestinian Authority, medical workers in Gaza were also due to receive 2,000 doses earlier this month, but the transfer was prevented by Israel.

Opportunism behind Israel vaccine diplomacy‘

Israeli health officials have said they would be willing to consider immunizing Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza once all Israeli citizens have been vaccinated. But this was exposed as a lie when, instead of vaccinating Palestinians in the occupied territories, the Israeli government promised to send thousands of spare vaccines to foreign allies.

This week, the Czech Republic and Honduras, both accepting Israel’s claims to sovereignty over Jerusalem, received 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. In return, they will relocate their diplomats to Jerusalem. Hungary and Guatemala will also receive doses, also in exchange for their support for Israel’s move to Jerusalem.

These examples of vaccine diplomacy have drawn criticism from UN officials and at home. Israel has diverted these criticisms, insisting that it is not their responsibility to provide the Palestinians with the vaccine.

Criticism on Saturday Night Live

Criticism of this policy has also spread to the mainstream media through a Live Saturday Saturday joke, which drew attention to Israel’s policy of denying equal access to health care for millions of Palestinians. “Israel is reporting that they have vaccinated half of their population and I would think it is half Jewish,” said comedian Michael Che in SNL skit on February 20th.

The producers of the show are now being accused of anti-Semitism by Zionist organizations and pro-Israel lobbying groups, continuing the dangerous and blatantly false equation of anti-Zionism and support for Palestinian rights with anti-Semitism. NBS SNL has actually apologized.

In response, Ali Abunimah, founder of Electronic Intifada, stated in an interview with Katie Halper Show: The reason that Israeli defenders and the Israeli lobby are deceiving him and denouncing him as anti-Semitic is because it shows a truth that is quite disgusting, which is that you have KOVID apartheid in Israel and apartheid vaccines.

Abby Martin in an episode of Empire Files, points out that American and Israeli politicians like to claim that the only Palestinians who matter are those living within the borders of Israel 1948 and that the 5 million Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza are not their problem. . It is a deliberate concealment of the situation that the whole of Palestine is under a brutal Israeli military occupation or blockade.

Martin stressed that Israel has a population of 9 million, including 1.5 million Palestinian citizens. And 5 million Palestinians live in the West Bank and Gaza. If you include that population properly, SNLs refer [that half are vaccinated] in fact it is quite accurate. Under international law, Israel is responsible for the occupied Palestinian population.

Under the Fourth Geneva Convention, the occupying powers are responsible for the medical supplies of the occupied population, including the adoption and implementation of prophylactic and preventive measures necessary to combat the spread of communicable diseases and epidemics to the fullest extent of its means. . .

Remedy Jim Crow

The Palestinian Authority was able to get some doses of … you are an Israeli settler living in the West Bank, on land stolen from the Palestinians, you will get a vaccine, but if you are a Palestinian living next door to this settlement , you will not get a vaccine, said Abunimah.

Israel claims not to technically occupy the West Bank and Gaza, and under the Oslo Accords, the Palestinian Authority has public health oversight. This is a misleading statement, as the Israeli government controls the borders of the West Bank and Gaza, and the airspace over it, and has consistently violated the land itself. As stated by Dr. Mustafa Barghouti in an interview with Democracy Now: The Palestinian Authority is in charge of only 38% of the West Bank, alone. Sixty-two percent of the West Bank is Zone C, under full Israeli military control, and Israel is doing nothing for the Palestinians there.

Moreover, while vaccine administration may be under the jurisdiction of PAs, there are a number of obstacles to doing so in practice. These include obtaining a permit from Israel to be able to import the vaccine, lack of funding and access to the vaccine, and infrastructure for its distribution.

Gaza often spends 12 or more hours a day without electricity, making it impossible to maintain the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that Israel has used at minus -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

On January 11, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced its approval of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, with plans to vaccinate 50,000 Palestinians by March. Palestine is also expected to receive doses from the British AstraZeneca.

The World Health Organization is leading a partnership called Covax which aims to help poor countries and has pledged to vaccinate 20% of Palestinians. But this plan faces many obstacles. Vaccines that Scheme Covax depends on those, which are cheaper and easier to transport, are still in the testing phase and have not yet been approved for emergency use.

Medical Israel apartheid is nothing but a feature of its apartheid state and the Zionist colonial project. This project is funded by US tax dollars. In 2019, the US offered $ 3.8 billion in foreign military aid to Israel, almost all that military aid. Israel also benefits from about $ 8 billion in loan guarantees. .

All US aid to Israel must end. All Palestinians should be given the right to return, to have self-determination over every aspect of their lives and complete control over the fate of their homeland.

Feature image: Saturday Night Live has been attacked for a joke exposing Israel’s refusal to provide the vaccine in the occupied territories. Photo: Photo by Liberation News from You Tube.