More than 850 cows that have spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are no longer suitable for transport and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians.

The cows were kept in what an animal rights activist called hell conditions in Karim Allah, which anchored in the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after trying for two months to find a buyer for the cattle.

The animals were rejected by some countries for fear they had the bovine bluetongue virus. The virus carried by insects causes lameness and hemorrhage in cattle. Blue tongue does not affect people.

The veterinarian report, which was seen by Reuters, concluded that the animals had suffered from the long journey. Some of them were not good and were not suitable for transport outside the European Union, nor should they be allowed to enter the EU. Euthanasia would be the best solution for their health and well-being, she said.

The report did not say whether the cattle had blue tongue disease.

The ship Karim Allah anchored at Cartegena in Spain with more than 850 cattle on board. Photos: Juan Medina / Reuters

Nor is it mentioned, which is very surprising, said Miquel Masramon, a lawyer representing the owner of the Talia Shipping Line. The ship is registered in Lebanon, according to VesselFinder.

My impression is that they will definitely go ahead with the slaughter and destruction of the animals and it will be difficult for us to prevent it, he said.

Masramon said he would press for the return of blood samples taken from the animals and blockage by authorities on Thursday to be released and tested to see if there is any blue tongue.

The Ministry of Agriculture did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She said earlier Friday that she would make appropriate decisions after analyzing information from the inspection.

The ship initially left Cartagena to deliver cattle to Turkey. But authorities there blocked the shipment and suspended imports of live animals from Spain, for fear of being infected with blue tongue disease.

This refusal turned the ship into an international pariah. Some countries refused entry even to replenish animal feed, forcing cows to go for a few days with water.

The cows are likely to have serious health problems after their infernal crossing, said animal rights activist Silvia Barquero, director of the Animal NGO Igualdad.

What happened to the waste produced by all these animals for two months? “We are confident they are in unacceptable sanitary conditions,” Barquero told Reuters.

Ministry experts counted 864 live animals on board. Twenty-two cows died at sea, with two bodies still on board. The remains of others who died were dismembered and thrown on board during the trip, the report said.

Livestock ownership was unclear. The exporter, World Trade, said it was not responsible because it sold the animals, Masramon said. Reuters has not been able to reach World Trade for comment.

A second ship, the ElBeik, also set sail from Spain in December with a cargo of nearly 1,800 cows. It is currently anchored in the Turkish Cypriot port of Famagusta.