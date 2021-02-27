International
Cattle stranded on boats in Spain must be destroyed, say veterinarians | Animal welfare
More than 850 cows that have spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are no longer suitable for transport and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians.
The cows were kept in what an animal rights activist called hell conditions in Karim Allah, which anchored in the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after trying for two months to find a buyer for the cattle.
The animals were rejected by some countries for fear they had the bovine bluetongue virus. The virus carried by insects causes lameness and hemorrhage in cattle. Blue tongue does not affect people.
The veterinarian report, which was seen by Reuters, concluded that the animals had suffered from the long journey. Some of them were not good and were not suitable for transport outside the European Union, nor should they be allowed to enter the EU. Euthanasia would be the best solution for their health and well-being, she said.
The report did not say whether the cattle had blue tongue disease.
Nor is it mentioned, which is very surprising, said Miquel Masramon, a lawyer representing the owner of the Talia Shipping Line. The ship is registered in Lebanon, according to VesselFinder.
My impression is that they will definitely go ahead with the slaughter and destruction of the animals and it will be difficult for us to prevent it, he said.
Masramon said he would press for the return of blood samples taken from the animals and blockage by authorities on Thursday to be released and tested to see if there is any blue tongue.
The Ministry of Agriculture did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She said earlier Friday that she would make appropriate decisions after analyzing information from the inspection.
The ship initially left Cartagena to deliver cattle to Turkey. But authorities there blocked the shipment and suspended imports of live animals from Spain, for fear of being infected with blue tongue disease.
This refusal turned the ship into an international pariah. Some countries refused entry even to replenish animal feed, forcing cows to go for a few days with water.
The cows are likely to have serious health problems after their infernal crossing, said animal rights activist Silvia Barquero, director of the Animal NGO Igualdad.
What happened to the waste produced by all these animals for two months? “We are confident they are in unacceptable sanitary conditions,” Barquero told Reuters.
Ministry experts counted 864 live animals on board. Twenty-two cows died at sea, with two bodies still on board. The remains of others who died were dismembered and thrown on board during the trip, the report said.
Livestock ownership was unclear. The exporter, World Trade, said it was not responsible because it sold the animals, Masramon said. Reuters has not been able to reach World Trade for comment.
A second ship, the ElBeik, also set sail from Spain in December with a cargo of nearly 1,800 cows. It is currently anchored in the Turkish Cypriot port of Famagusta.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]