Pakistan no longer faces the threat of the FATF blacklist: minister – Newspaper
ISLAMABAD: Minister of Industry and Manufacturing Hammad Azhar on Friday acknowledged that the future timelines of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan were challenging, but there was no possibility of Pakistan being blacklisted.
Addressing a press conference a day after the FATF decided to keep Pakistan on its gray list until June, Mr Azhar said the blacklist was no longer a threat because Pakistan had made significant progress in meeting the conditions.
As you can see, the FATF itself was saying that we are 90 percent close to achieving that goal, he said. I want to assure the nation that Pakistan has successfully avoided the blacklist.
The minister, who is also chairman of the FATF Coordination Committee, said Pakistan’s goal now was to reach all 27 points in the action plan and convey to the world that the country’s financial system was on par with international standards.
As noted by the FATF that Pakistan has met 24 of the 27 requirements, the minister expressed confidence that the remaining three points would also be met. Tears done a lot of work on three points on which we are partially convinced and I see that we are close to being greatly convinced in these areas, added Mr. Azhar.
The minister said Pakistan was perhaps the only country in the world that was under double FATF surveillance.
It was decided that Pakistan would remain under double scrutiny because the Mutual Assessment Report process was also ongoing, the minister said, praising government departments for their tireless work.
When it hit the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan had the opportunity not to report an option exercised by some countries, but we took advantage of that time and continued reporting, the minister said, adding that the result is before you.
The Minister praised the efforts of all state bodies and gave them the credit for meeting the demands of international troops in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.
Pakistan made exemplary progress despite a very tough action plan, tight deadlines and the Covid-19 pandemic, Azhar said.
The three FATF requirements that Pakistan has failed to meet so far relate to terrorism financing investigations. One of the requirements is to demonstrate that terrorist financing investigations and prosecutions (TFs) target persons and entities acting on behalf of or under the direction of designated persons or entities.
The second demonstrates that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and discouraging sanctions while the third condition is to ensure the effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all entities and individuals listed in UN Security Council Resolutions 1267 and 1373. United (KS).
However, a serious challenge for the government to meet these three requirements was the implementation of the FATF criteria for 84 groups and organizations provided by the Ministry of Interior.
Many of these groups are listed in UN Security Council resolutions 1267 and 1373, while enforcing international law on individuals listed in the fourth schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, also called detainees, was a troubling task.
The finance ministry, on the other hand, has said that Pakistan has achieved all 10 actions related to the financial sector and border controls.
However, six of the eight actions related to terrorist financing investigations and prosecutions have been achieved and one action related to the targeted financial sanctions needs to be addressed.
The FATF Coordination Committee includes representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Counter-Terrorism Authority, the Financial Monitoring Unit, the FATF National Secretariat and other relevant departments.
Pakistan was included in the FATF gray list in June 2018 for failing to meet international obligations regarding terror financing and money laundering.
Other countries in the gray list are Albania, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Mauritius, Burma, Nicaragua, Panama, Uganda and Zimbabwe, while the latest additions to the list are Burkina Faso, Cayman Islands, Morocco and Senegal. Barbados and Jamaica have decided to postpone reporting due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Only two countries Iran and North Korea are on the FATF blacklist.
Published in Agim, 27 February 2021
