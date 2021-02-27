BJPs lawyer leads race despite Vanis entry in MLC poll at TS

Hyderabad: The election race for the member of the Legislative Council representing the electoral district of the Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar (HRRM) graduates has just begun to take shape after the last-minute entry of Surabhi Vani Devi, the daughter of the late former Prime Minister PV Naras Rao, academic, artist and educator, in contention, but all indications are that she has plenty of ground to cover to reach with the on-duty MLC, lawyer and Naraparaju Ramchander Rao easily accessible and beloved of BJP.

Making the competition glamorous is a person just as simple, known, like his other two rivals, for his integrity, charisma and passion: academic, former MLC and political analyst Prof K. Nageshwar; and congressional candidate G. Chinna Reddy, former AICC minister and secretary.

The constituency, which is large, diverse and heterogeneous, with several different groups of voters, all with clearly different but concentrated concerns, is difficult to occupy. Employees of central and state public sector enterprises, retired employees, employed and unemployed students do a hard part getting together. Party affiliations are important, but not decision makers.

Interestingly, while Ramchander Rao says the pro-BJP wave in the state and a prevailing narrative that will not only challenge but prevail against TRS in the upcoming Assembly elections, the positive image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and his work for graduates , unemployed youth and state employees will make him a clear winner, everyone else thinks the fight is respectively between them and the BJP candidate.

Prof. Nageshwar said, “The fight is between Ramchander Rao of BJP and I. While his strength is based on raising the party wave and the money power of an organized ruling party, I am facing based on my passionate sampling “I love the ingredients for the ingredients. Some unions, student bodies and my fans on social media are increasing my chances. I am confident I will beat it.”

Vani Devi, dismissing all words of being late in the race or being a rookie, says, “I have a better understanding of the issues and an undeniable history as a professor at JNTU, as a teacher who started and run several educational institutes. ”

As she feels the race is between her and the incumbent and popular BJP lawyer, she feels that in the end, she will triumph. Ramchander Rao also draws confidence when he says, “There is a pro-BJP wave across Telangana as much as an anti-TRS wave. People are still barely recovering from the shock of the double murders in Manthani of the lawyer couple. However, there was not a single word of condemnation from the head of TRS and CM. The election will see BJP win by a large majority. The race is really among others for second place. ”

Speaking about the decisive factor PV Narasimha Rao, Ramchander Rao says, “Everyone can see through the political game of KCR. Trying to divert attention from his failures by calling on the name of the late deceased prime minister he will not escape. Giving a losing ticket to the PV girl is a huge loss to the family. “

Prof Nageshwar also dismisses the factor, saying Narasimha Rao’s call is a respect, not the charisma of some sort either NTR or YSR had to get votes on his behalf. “People, especially the Brahmin community, will not vote based on caste.”

The Congress leader, who started with a strong campaign, is losing because of the high stakes and resources being presented by the two main parties – BJP and TRS.

“Even though she is my aunt and my family, and I respect her, I am sure my party will win. TRS did a bad thing by making him a scapegoat, ”said NV Subhash, BJP leader and nephew of Narasimha Rao.

Vani Devi dismisses these quarrels by saying, “If they respect my father so much, let them withdraw from the election.”

As Prof Nageshwar says, “It will not be a major factor in these surveys. As such, there is a strong anti-TRS wave in the state. However, the election for this constituency will not be a referendum on the KCR government all the more so as to who is the right candidate to represent this diverse constituency. She has never been in public life and none of the voters will believe she can fight for them. ”

Ravi Srivatsa, a graduate constituency voter from Hyderabad, said, “Based on the campaign and whatever I have seen from the candidates, I think, at least in the city, the BJP is clearly ahead. But how differently voters think, say Mahbubnagar, I can not be sure. In the absence of any ability to decide based on candidates, most people would vote for a party. ”

While the BJP lawyer will be content with the opinion, others, including the teacher and daughter, professor, former minister and other independents will hope otherwise and they do not have just a few weeks to change it.

