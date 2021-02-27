How China lifts 100 million people out of poverty – A mission of a century





Beijing, February 27 (Xinhua): China has achieved its poverty alleviation goal, with nearly 100 million rural people living below the current poverty line eradicating poverty after eight years of painstaking efforts. The Communist Party of China (CPC) has fulfilled its historic promise to eradicate absolute poverty in the largest developing country on the planet. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has organized and launched a fierce struggle against poverty that is the largest in scale and the strongest in intensity and that benefits the largest number of people in human history. The country has sent millions of people to villages as special commissioners to alleviate poverty and has invested fiscal funds amounting to nearly 1.6 trillion yuan (US $ 248 billion) in poverty alleviation. More than 1,800 people have lost their lives in the country’s fight against poverty. When calculated in line with China’s current poverty line, the country has lifted 770 million rural people out of poverty since the reform and opening up over 40 years ago, accounting for more than 70 percent of the global total. bank poverty. China has met its goal of ending poverty set out in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule. The elimination of absolute poverty in China is thanks to the strong leadership and determination of the CPC, the philosophy of people-centered development, the institutional strength that can pool the resources needed to accomplish great tasks, and a range of creative and meaningful ideas. . and measures such as targeted poverty reduction, domestic and foreign observers have said. Eliminating absolute poverty is a key contribution to fulfilling the CPC Centennial’s first goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, has laid a solid foundation for its new journey of full-fledged construction. a modern socialist country and has set a “China example” poverty reduction. – Xinhua







