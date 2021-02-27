Asked about the drink ban in Bihar, Nitish Kumar returns the answer





Prime Minister Nitish Kumar heads office in Patna as part of Bihar-2021 Police Week (File) Patna: Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday raises questions raised against his banned alcohol machine with lots of publicity following several recent examples of alcohol ban violations. Addressing a function in Patna as part of Bihar-2021 Police Week, Nitish Kumar also noted with concern the attack by liquor smugglers on a police party in Sitamarhi district, which claimed the life of a sub-inspector. He stressed that a full team should be constituted to conduct anti-alcoholic beverages directions instead of “ikka-dukka” (one or two) police personnel carrying out such attacks. He also reiterated that tough action will be taken against police officers and the excise department if they are found to be violating the ban themselves or are weak in enforcing the ban that came into force almost five years ago. “A total of 619 staff and officials are facing department actions for these allegations. FIRs have been filed against 348, while 186 have been dismissed from service,” Mr Kumar said. In an indirect reference to the suspicions thrown by the petitions by the leaders of the Congress-RJD combine in the assembly, recently, on the effectiveness of imposing a ban on the sale and consumption of beverages, the Prime Minister said, “There are always some cases of violation But, exactly “On this basis, some people have begun to question the great step we have taken.” Claiming that the prohibition of alcohol was in the interest of society, he called on Mahatma Gandhi and cited studies conducted by the WHO to highlight the adverse effects of consuming alcoholic beverages. Defending the strictness of the law that does not require exceptions, the Prime Minister also rejected as “false” the request, from some neighborhoods, for gentleness towards the declared alcoholics. “They can go to addiction centers” was the brief remark by Nitish Kumar who also recalled the promise he made to the women of the state ahead of the 2015 assembly polls that led him to the drastic movement after returning to power. Nitish Kumar also spoke of his commitment to improving police force, noting that staff are now being better trained and equipped, in addition to the improved gender ratio that has followed his government’s decision to provide 35 per cent of reserves for women. . (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

