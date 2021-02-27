UCF Graduates Win Peoples’ Choice Award in International Pitch Competition





A tea company run by two brothers from UCF became a fan favorite in a renowned entrepreneurship competition with international reach. The Yaupon Brothers American Tea Company won the People Choice Award and $ 5,000 at the Blackstone LaunchPad Pitch Competition on February 23rd. It’s always good to get to the final round of any race, says Kyle White. This feels different as we are surrounded by a fantastic competition from companies launched in schools such as UCLA, Cornell, USC and UC Davis. This event being in partnership with Blackstone and Google is also a bit surreal! Among a field of over + startup students from the US and Ireland, Yaupon was selected as one of eight finalists to compete in the final round of the competition. In addition to the first, second and third place winners selected by a panel of judges, viewers chose Yaupon as the winner of the Peoples Choice Award by casting votes online. The competition was held virtually as part of the Global Startup Grind Conference, an event that brings together leaders in technology and major brands at the forefront of innovation. Winning this award means a lot to us, says White. Outside of prize money, it validates our idea of ​​using Yaupon to help farmers in Florida while also offering a cleaner, more ethical and grown-up tea opportunity in America. We are excited to have brought the award to UCF as this university has done so much for us. Yaupon tea is sold in more than 500 stores across the country and is also shipped from Amazon. Founded by Kyle and Bryon White in 2012, Yaupon Brothers American Tea Company grows, processes and sells tea made from yaupon holly. The slow-growing tree is the only North American plant rich in caffeine antioxidants and is also abundant in Central Florida. Earning more than $ 380,000 in revenue by 2020, Yaupon tea is sold in more than 500 stores nationwide and is also shipped from Amazon. Four years ago, the brothers won the UCF Joust New Venture competition with their business. Now, Kyle helps other students start their coaching ideas at UCFs Blackstone LaunchPad powered by Techstars. LaunchPad has helped us in every way imaginable, not just for the moment, but for every moment and challenge we face as a business, says White. Starting a business as a student can be daunting and stressful. But there are so many resources at UCF. Among the free databases from the library, the exercises from LaunchPad and the use of your professors and alumni network there is abundant help.

