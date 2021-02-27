Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomes ceasefire agreement, but says ‘responsibility lies with India’ | India News





New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (February 27, 2021) welcomed the ceasefire agreement and said ‘responsibility lies with India’. Khan took to his official Twitter account and said, “I welcome the restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The obligation to create an environment conducive to further progress rests with India.” The Pakistani prime minister’s comments came two days after the two sides agreed on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting February 25th. The decision also saw a positive global response as the United Nations and the European Union welcomed the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement. The president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, said he ‘wholeheartedly’ welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. He said, “I wholeheartedly welcome today’s ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Their stated commitment to achieving lasting peace by addressing each other’s core issues and concerns sets an example for other countries and demonstrates “. I wholeheartedly welcome today’s ceasefire agreement between #India AND #Pakistan. Their stated commitment to achieving lasting peace by addressing each other’s key issues and concerns sets an example for other countries and demonstrates #UNGA values. President of GA and KB (@UN_PGA) February 25, 2021 Nabila Massrali, Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Spokesperson, EU, said: “The EU welcomes the agreement between India and Pakistan to observe a strict ceasefire on the Kashmir Line of Control and to engage through established mechanisms.” She added, “An important step in the interest of regional peace and stability on which the bilateral dialogue will be further advanced.” India / Pakistan: EU welcomes agreement between monitoring a strict ceasefire at Kashmir Line of Control and engaging through established mechanisms.

An important step in the interest of regional peace and stability on which the bilateral dialogue will be further advanced. Nabila Massrali (@NabilaEUspox) 26 February 2021 The decision on the ceasefire, effective as of midnight on Wednesday, was taken at a meeting between the General Directors of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan. The DGMO held discussions on the established hotline contact mechanism and reviewed the situation along the Control Line and all other sectors in a “free, honest and cordial atmosphere”, a joint statement issued by both countries. TV live







