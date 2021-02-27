Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Engineers observe the railway line from Wenatchee to Oroville; Eagles Hall raid, 14 arrested; McKittrick among home builders Old News

Connect with us

Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Engineers observe the railway line from Wenatchee to Oroville; Eagles Hall raid, 14 arrested; McKittrick among home builders

From the Wenatchee World archives

115 years ago 1906

A mascara ball was held on Valentine’s Day at the Wenatchee Theater. The hosts were Mrs. AA Bousquet, Mrs. JA Gellatly, Mrs. Walter M. Olive, Mrs. EL Hollenbeck, Mrs. Guy C. Browne, Mrs. CC Griggs, Mrs. JM Jatck, Mrs. NI Neubauer, Mrs. Ansil Griggs, Mrs. Leonard Flower, Mrs. Charles Wildberger, Mrs. Frank Reeves, Mrs. Frank Case, Mrs. Charles Buttles, Mrs. Percy Scheble, Mrs. AF Anderson and Mrs. John Scaman.

Three batches of engineers will leave Wenatchee early next week to begin final surveys of the line to be built by the Great Northern Railway from Wenatchee to Oroville, where a connection will be made to the line now being built by GN in the Similkameen country.

Mrs. JC Card, Ethel Hawkins, Blanche Ray and Sherman Holler were initiated at Yeoman Lodge last night.



210227-newslocal-wirelessstills 01.jpg

At the March 5, 1921 edition of the Wenatchee Daily World, a feature and photo of Delbert Replogle, Cashmere and its wireless exchange appeared. It was being installed at the Howard Thomas jewelry store on Wenatchee Avenue. By car, Thomas would be able to set his watches five times a day as they are sent from places on the West Bank.


World photo / Don Seabrook


AD Weber and Quincy’s family have returned home after spending the last six weeks with relatives and friends near Trinidad.

Many new mansions are being built in Wenatchee this year. Among those buildings are Guy Browne, Mr. McKittrick, TB Reece and Fred Leard.

WA Scott, owner of a large farm across the river, was in Wenatchee yesterday for business.

65 years ago 1956

New Omak Chamber of Commerce officials have been installed for next year. They are Virgil Sipes, president; George S. Gray, vice president; and William Elliott, secretary.

Members of the Orondo Social Club met earlier this month at the home of Mrs. Ralph Dormaier. Mrs. Jim Fortune was the co-host.

New Grace Lutheran Friendship Sports officers were installed on January 18th. They are Mrs. Harold Gross, president; Mrs. Paul Maxin, vice president; Mrs. Ed Bomersine, secretary; and Mrs. John Ellis, treasurer.

A CYO group is organized by St. Francis Catholic Church in Kashmir. The officers are Don Smoot, president; Dolores Alser, Vice President; Dolores Marker, secretary; and Henry Parkins, treasurer.



210227-newslocal-wirelessstills 02.jpg

Earlier in the week, in the March 1, 1921 newspaper, reports of 14 people arrested during a search of Wenatchee Eagle Hall made headlines. Wenatchee had been a “dry” city since 1909 after the state of Washington allowed local communities the possibility of banning alcohol. There were numerous history of raids in Chelan County, as some citizens disagreed with the decision. Earlier, on February 12, the arrest of 31 investigators in Leavenworth made the newspaper. Apparently, there could have been more. “On Thursday evening, law enforcement officers descended on several swimming pools and cafes in Leavenworth but in many of the places visited the evidence was hidden, as information had apparently been obtained before the officers arrived,” the article reads.


World photo / Don Seabrook


John Goldmark, Okanogan rancher and farmer, will be the keynote speaker at Tuesday’s Democratic Lunch Club lunch, according to chairman Vic McMullan. Goldmark, an honorary graduate of Harvard University School of Law, practiced law in the East before moving to Okanogan with his family in 1945.

Four delegates from the Wenatchee High School Apple Leaf recently attended a printing clinic at the University of Washington. They were Roger Bennett, JoAnn Bretz, Ann Culpepper and Carolyn Werner.

Josiah F. Lester was appointed Friday by President Eisenhower to be the new postmaster here. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

The music of American composers will be featured on the Mrs. Wenatchee Music Club program at the Wenatchee Valley College auditorium on Monday afternoon. The program will feature Eugene Dolman, pianist; Margaret Cedergreen, mezzo soprano; Beth Ann Clay, flutist; and Dean Gordanier, tenor.

Wenatchee Mayor Si Simenson was awarded the Luther Halsey Gulick Prize at the annual Camp Fire banquet on Sunday.

40 years ago 1981

Gary May is the new general manager and owner of a portion of Wenatchee Lincoln-Mercury-Fiat-Mazda, 1104 N. Wenatchee Ave. He was previously the sales manager for Valley Auto Dodge and has been with that business for 16 years.

Christi Cummings was elected Miss Cashmere Miss Junior 1981. The first runner-up was Michelle Brown.

YWCA honored Cashmere Peachy Long as Outstanding Volunteer and Ruth Brown for Distinguished Membership at the organization’s 25th annual meeting on Tuesday. Linda Waymire is the new president.

Trina Damish was elected queen of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in 1981

Four senior Alcoa employees retired from their positions on March 1st. They are Ray L. Shutt, personnel manager, with 29 years of service; Avalie Eichendorf, secretary, 25; Lumir C. “Chuck” Hlucny, sergeant guard, 28; and Frank G. Sonntag, unit supervisor, 15 years.

Burke Hatfield has been promoted to vice president of Columbia Federal Savings and Loan in Wenatchee.

Harold F. Horton and Daniel D. McMonagle, both Speakers of Parliament, recently retired from the Chelan County PUD. Horton was with the company 22 years and McMonagle 25 years.

Rochelle Roland, director of medical records at the Wen-atchee Valley Clinic, was named Young Career Woman by the Wenatchee Business Women and Professionals Club. She will represent the local club in nationwide competition.

