The countdown begins for one of the longest PSLV missile missions, says ISRO





The countdown to one of India’s longest rockets by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket carrying 19 satellites began at 8.54am on Saturday morning, a senior official of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said. The Indian rocket number PSLV-C51 carrying the Brazilian satellite 637 kg kg Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites (including 13 from the US) is scheduled to take off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 10.24 on Sunday. “The countdown to the rocket flight started at 8.54am for launch at 10.24am tomorrow (Sunday),” IRO President Sivan told ISRO. India’s first space mission for 2021 is one of the longest for a PSLV rocket expected to complete 1 hour, 55 minutes and 7 seconds on its flight. If all goes well with Sunday morning collisions of the PSLV-C51, then India would have removed a total of 342 foreign satellites, all for a fee. The rockets are entirely commercial to NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) with the lead passenger satellite Amazonia-1. Amazonia-1 is the optical surface observation satellite of the National Space Research Institute (INPE). The satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote data to users for deforestation monitoring in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across Brazilian territory, ISRO said. The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes (Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, GHRaisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore) Aand One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL. The other 14 commercially transported satellites are SindhuNetra, a demonstration satellite of Indian technology and 13 satellites from the US namely, SAI-1 NanoConnect-2, a demonstration satellite of technology and 12 SpaceBees satellites for dual satellite communications and its relay data. For the third time ISRO will use the DL variant of the PSLV missile which will have two additional booster motors. This variant of the rocket was first used to launch the Microsat R satellite into orbit on January 24, 2019. The PSLV is a four-phase rocket / engine powered by solid and liquid fuels, with six booster engines mounted on the first stage to deliver higher thrust during the initial flight moments. The PSLV-C51 mission is one of the longest. The 19 satellites will be placed in the Synchronous Orbit of the Sun for a time of 1 hour, 55 minutes and 7 seconds. During its flight, the engine of the fourth phase of the rocket will be cut and restarted several times, the first will be in 16 minutes from its flight. Seventeen minutes into its flight, the rocket will hit the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1. Just over an hour in flight, the rocket engine will restart for about nine seconds before shutting down again. After 1 hour, 49 minutes and 52 seconds the rocket engine will restart for eight seconds, after which the 18 satellites behind the pig will be placed in orbit. –IANST vj / në

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to be committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views and substantive comments on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos