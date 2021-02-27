The world is listening to Burma, Now what? – The Colgate Maroon-News

Like most days in Naypyidaw, Burma, February 1 was both hot and humid. However, unlike most days, February 1, 2021 was the day when the fears of so many people in Burma and around the world came true. The military coup that took place in Burma was an insult to democracy and human rights, but unfortunately, it is nothing new for the Southeast Asian state. In 1962, the Burmese army, also known as the Tatmadaw, overthrew the democratically elected government and installed a centralized authoritarian regime. This regime was overthrown in 1988, only to have the army regain control a little later. The military junta then renamed the country the Union of Myanmar in order to distance the country from its colonial past and exercise even higher-level control over its people. To this day, the name Burma is still used by a significant portion of Burmese people when referring to their home. This time, the military held elections, but when the results did not favor them, a new blow occurred and the country remained under military rule until 2015. In 2015, elections were finally held and the National League for Democracy (NLD) party easily won . However it was not so simple, as the military was assured of reserving 25% of the seats in parliament for themselves and finding a way to disqualify the most prominent political figure in the country, Aung San Suu Kyi, from holding office. President. Today history is repeating itself, with the military taking control after the results of the last elections that strongly favored the NLD. However, while all of this was happening, even worse events were happening behind the scenes.

In recent years, the genocide committed by the Burmese army against the Rohingya Muslim minority has received international attention, the attention it has definitely deserved. However, the Buddhist-dominated Tatmadaw in Burma not only had to oust the Rohingya, but a group of other ethnic minorities as well. These minority groups include Shan, Kachin, Karenni, Rakhine, and Karen, all of whom populate states in the country’s border regions. Many of Karen, an ethnic Christian group who have lived in refugee camps along the Thailand-Burma border for years, have recently settled in cities beyond New York State, such as Utica, Oswego, Ithaca and Buffalo. These refugees carry stories, trauma and signs from the persecution they experienced at the hands of the tyrannical Burmese regime.

So all that was said raises the question; What is being done? What has been the global response? Materially, nothing. The international community has managed to do nothing more than condemn Tatmadaws’s actions through United Nations resolutions and some targeted sanctions. Earlier this month, the Biden administration froze assets held by U.S. members of the regime, cutting off access to more than $ 1 billion in funds. The administration has indicated that it will continue to fund aid programs aimed at helping the Burmese people. But are any of these enough? not

A NATO-style bombing campaign or military intervention, similar to what was seen in Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro in the 1990s, is not the exact solution to the current crisis. But the status quo of condemnation statements and UN resolutions have not done much to remedy the plight of the Burmese people and the many minorities that make it up. Given the regimes’ close relationship with China, unanimous support for any UN Security Council resolution is unlikely. Since the Bidens administration sanctions, three protesters have been killed in the streets, one being shot in the head the day before her 20th birthday. The military has also used the opportunity to increase its persecution of people in both Shan and Karen states. However, the way in which the Biden administration framed its action is a step in the right direction. A solution to this crisis will not be found through interaction or negotiations with the illegal Tatmadaw regime. Instead, every action, big or small, should focus on realizing the will of the people all the people.

The Burman people have taken to the streets and they are calling for help, as they have been for decades. The difference this time is that the world is listening. But listening is worthless if the world does not want to take action. The Burmese armies holding power in the country must be broken. Economic pressure from countries like the US is a good start, but the regime has survived so long and will survive even longer if the international community does not commit to restoring people-to-people rule. The world cannot allow February 1 to become just another in history, but rather, it must be ensured that it is the day when Tatmadaw sowed the seeds of their destruction in Burma.