Experts consider raising COVID-19 emergency curbs early: Asahi Shimbun

Health experts fear the government acted hastily in deciding to lift its COVID-19 state of emergency for six prefectures earlier than for four others in Tokyo’s largest metropolitan area.

The government approved the decision on February 26, the day when its panel of experts met before a task force meeting that approved the lifting of the state of emergency for Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi, Gifu and Fukuoka prefectures.

During the meeting that lasted for an hour overtime, a number of experts raised doubts whether now was the right time to remove the curbs that have seen significant declines in the daily number of people infected with the new coronavirus.

Others noted the presence of variant species, calling them a disturbing development, and some expressed concern about a possible resurgence of new infections with the spring break expected for students.

Many of the views expressed were critical, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura acknowledged when speaking to reporters.

The governors of the six prefectures had petitioned the central government to lift the state of emergency in their jurisdictions ahead of schedule scheduled for March 7, citing concerns about the impact on their local economies caused by requests to cut working hours. .

They also noticed a significant decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases and other standards indicating that their areas were no longer in the most serious stage 4 in terms of infection trends.

Although they stressed the importance of resuming social and economic activity, they remained fully aware of the risk of another increase in new infections and the need to take steps to prevent a resurgence.

For example, the overcrowded Osaka Prefecture will reduce the area covered by the requirement to cut working hours in Osaka City alone rather than in the entire prefecture.

Furthermore, bars and restaurants in the city will be allowed to stay open an hour later until 21:00

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura noted that it would be essential to stay vigilant given that the period from mid-March to early April is normally a time when graduation and the new school year begin. Alsoshtë also a time when massive staff transfers occur at the corporate level.

Experts also raised concerns about a return to new infections as people begin to go out as they once did.

In light of concerns about a future spread of variant species, another state of emergency may have to be declared during a series of national holidays in May, said Satoshi Hori, a professor of infection control at Tokyo’s Juntendo University.

He also noted that vaccinations of senior citizens, the most sensitive and important part of the population, are unlikely to start on a large scale by the end of April.

I believe it will be difficult to actually reach a 50 per cent inoculation rate by the end of the year, Hori said, adding that the figure is often used to determine whether herd immunity has been achieved.

Given the prevailing uncertainties regarding the supply of vaccines, he said it was worthless to consider vaccines as a turning point in the treatment of the COVID-19 crisis.

Hori also noted that many hospital beds for COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms are now being occupied by seniors who tend to stay hospitalized for longer periods.

If there is another increase in infections in the community, the tight situation faced by medical institutions will arrive much faster than the third wave of infections that is developing now, Hori said.

Tetsuya Matsumoto, a professor of infectious diseases at the International University of Health and Welfare in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, raised concerns that lifting the state of emergency in the six prefectures could make residents less cautious in the four prefectures where emergency continues to be in place: Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba.

I believe it will be difficult to further reduce the number of new cases in Tokyo’s largest metropolitan area, Matsumoto said.

He proposed that the state of emergency be extended beyond the March 7 deadline and kept in force until the end of March.

If economic activity is to return to normal over a long period, Matsumoto said the number of new patients per 100,000 people in a week should be around one. As of February 24, the figure was 15 for Tokyo.

(Ryo Aibara and Ayako Nakada contributed to this article.)