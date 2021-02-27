Alcohol ban to continue in Bihar amid criticism from Opposition – The New Indian Express





Express News Service PATNA: Amid criticism from the opposition that the ban on alcoholic beverages has failed to make any impact, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday denied the allegations and said the ban would continue in the state in a stricter manner. He was speaking as a key guest on the final day of Bihar Police Week. Opposition led by Tejashwi Yadav has come out to question the ban imposed by CM Nitish Kumar and even accused him of failing to keep alcohol smuggling under control. He added that there was a black economy parallel to our boom due to the liquor mafia in Bihar. Claiming that the ban in the state came into force for the greater good of society, CM said, “The ban in Bihar was implemented from April 6, 2016 in the best interest of society and is set to continue. Measures will be taken. strong against transgressors. “ He urged the Director General of Police (DGP), SK Singhal to take strict action against offenders and liquor traffickers. Citing data to substantiate the state’s strong stance against violators, Kumar said 619 staff and officials of the state government, police and excise department, had faced departmental actions for their ease in ensuring proper enforcement of prohibition. He shared that 2,55,111 cases related to the violation of the ban were filed in the state from April 6, 2016 to February 2021 and officials seized 51.7 lakh liters of locally produced alcoholic beverages and 94.9 lakh liters of Indian spirits (IMFL). “A record number of 3,39,401 people have been arrested since 2016. Of those, 470 accused have already been convicted in detention breach cases,” he claimed, adding that 5,501 people were arrested from Indo-Nepal border areas on charges of the sale of alcoholic beverages and smuggling. Kumar said 37,484 vehicles were seized to transport alcohol shipments in the last five years while 3,482 vehicles were auctioned off by the government. Speaking of a zero-tolerance policy on police negligence over the ban he said, “60 police officers have been removed from SHO posts for their negligence”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos