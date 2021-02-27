63% will not pay more than Rs 600 for the Covid vaccine India News







The survey tried to understand the probative perception of how much people are willing to pay for two doses if any of their family members are eligible for the vaccine at this next stage. In response, 17% said “up to Rs 200”, 22% said “up to Rs 300”, 24% said “up to Rs 600”, 16% said “up to Rs 1000”, and 6% said “over Rs”. 1000 “, while 15% could not say.

Survey findings suggest that 63% of those planning to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the next phase at a private hospital will not pay more than Rs 600 in total two-dose fees.

This shows that

The results of the survey show that at this time 21% of citizens are willing to have their qualified family members get the vaccine in a private hospital on a paid basis and depending on how the private hospital vaccine is progressing, another 27% who are currently undecided may choose to receive vaccines through this channel.

From the base looking to be vaccinated in a private hospital 63% of them are willing to pay Rs 600 or less for the vaccine (two doses) thus setting a limit for the Government while negotiating final prices with vaccine manufacturers and private hospitals.

How such an MRP will be defined without authorizing market use is something the Government will have to classify.

In addition to prices, a major concern for many citizens is the question of the steps that have been taken to minimize black marketing of vaccines, the loss and management of the hospital, and the physician’s discretion as to who makes the vaccine first.

A majority of 35% of citizens said they would “get the vaccine at a government center”, while 21% said they would “get it through a private hospital”. There were also 27% of citizens who said they would “get it, but are not sure how”. Further breaking the survey, it was learned that 5% of citizens “have already received the vaccine”, while 6% of citizens said “can not say”, and another 6% said that “no family member meets the criteria above “.

In summary, 21% of citizens are likely to have their family members get the vaccine at a private hospital on a paid basis. It is also worth noting that another 27% of citizens plan to get the vaccine, but are currently unsure whether to go to a private hospital or a government center.

This shows that if private hospital vaccination is deprived, many more can choose it having a better experience. It is worth noting that 75% of outpatient care in India and 55% of hospital care in India is provided by the private healthcare sector. Although vaccination here at a government center will be free, there is a general preference for private health care in India.

In a move that is expected to greatly amplify the Covid-19 vaccination machine in India, the Government of India has decided to allow close to 24,000 private hospitals across the country to start inoculating Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in the next round of the vaccination program. March 1, 2021.

In the next round, citizens over 60 and people over 45 with co-illness will be eligible for vaccination. The government is reportedly currently holding rounds of talks with the country’s private health sector to decide on a wording of a concrete plan that will include the cost of Covid-19 vaccination by a private hospital, including a training module for vaccinators. Meanwhile, government hospitals will continue vaccinating at no cost to citizens.

