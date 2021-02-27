‘Soldiers’ lives most important’: Gautam Gambhir on resuming sports ties with Pakistan

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said there should be no ties to Pakistan until cross-border terrorism ends.

The global watchdog of terrorist financing, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), kept Pakistan on its “gray list” until Thursday after concluding that Islamabad failed to address its strategically important shortcomings to fully implement. the 27-point action plan the observer had drawn for Pakistan.

“Until cross-border terrorism ends, I do not think there should be any kind of relationship with Pakistan, because the lives of our soldiers are more important than anything,” Gambhir told ANI.

Asked about sporting ties with the neighboring country, Gambhir reiterated that “the lives of our soldiers are more important” and said: “Cricket is a very small thing and the lives of our soldiers are more important. “Border terrorism does not end, there should be no relationship with Pakistan.”

Riding on brilliant spin spells by Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, India recorded a comprehensive 10-win victory over England in the Pink Ball Test at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday to go 2-1 in a four-game series.

Some former cricketers like Michael Vaughan had criticized the field. “Let’s be honest, this is not a 5 day trial !! #INDvENG,” Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

When asked about the Motera pitch, Gambhir said: “This is an issue that the ICC needs to look at. I do not want to comment on that. I think the English Batmen need to look at their techniques.”